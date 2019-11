Finanssivalvonnan seminaari: Digitalisaatio, tekoäly ja datan käyttö muuttavat finanssipalveluita, kuinka käy asiakkaan?

Financial Supervisory Authority seminar: Digitalisation, artificial intelligence and data use are transforming financial services. What does this mean for the customer? 26.11.2019 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Digitalisation, artificial intelligence and ever increasing data use are improving the cost-efficiency of the financial sector and facilitating the provision of better services to customers. These services can benefit both customers and service providers in many ways. However, the transformation involves risks which the relevant actors must identify and manage.