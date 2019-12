Finanssivalvonta on määrännyt seuraamusmaksun S-Pankki Oy:lle sekä antanut julkisen varoituksen FIM Varainhoito Oy:lle laiminlyönneistä asiakkaan tuntemisessa

Macroprudential decision: Residential mortgage loan cap and countercyclical capital buffer unchanged 13.12.2019 14:30:00 EET | Press release

The Board of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has decided to keep the loan cap for residential mortgage loans other than first-home loans unchanged at 85% to curb risks associated with household indebtedness. The Board will not impose on banks and other credit institutions a countercyclical capital buffer as there are no signs of overheating in the development of the loan stock.