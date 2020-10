Finanssivalvonta on päättänyt selvityksen Nokia Oyj:n tiedottamisesta

Macroprudential decision: Countercyclical capital buffer requirement and housing loan cap remain unchanged, credit institutions’ risk weight floor discontinued 30.9.2020 15:00:06 EEST | Press release

The Board of Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) will not impose a countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) requirement on banks and other credit institutions. The maximum LTC ratio, i.e. loan cap, will be maintained at its statutory standard level of 90% (first-home loans 95 %), to which it was restored in summer 2020. The decisions support conditions for economic growth. The FIN-FSA Board will not extend the validity of the risk weight floor, which entered into force in 2018.