Finavian investointi Kuusamon lentoasemalla on valmis – lennot jatkuvat 16.8.2023

Statistics: Passenger volumes at Finavia's airports continue to grow – Rovaniemi exceeded its 2019 volume 17.7.2023 12:48:18 EEST | Press release

A total of 9 million passengers travelled through Finavia's 20 airports in January–June 2023, an increase of 36 per cent from the previous year. The passenger volume at Helsinki Airport grew by 37 per cent, but the passenger volumes of 2019 are still some way off as Asian traffic remains low. Passenger volumes have recovered particularly well at Lapland's airports, with Rovaniemi being Finavia's first airport to have exceeded its 2019 volume.