Fingrid lisää vihreää rahoitustaan

Fingrid group’s half-year report 1.1.-30.6.2023 27.7.2023 12:53:20 EEST | Press release

Fingrid’s consolidated financial statements have been drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This half-year report has been drawn up in accordance with the IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting standard and complies with the same accounting principles as those presented in the Group’s financial statements for 2022. This half-year report is unaudited. Unless otherwise indicated, the figures in parentheses refer to the same period of the previous year. Fingrid’s segment reporting changed as of 30 June 2023. No changes have taken place in Fingrid’s operations or organisational structure. The Group’s reporting segments are the main grid segment and the balance services segment. The reasonable return on the company’s operations is still subject to regulatory monitoring, including the two reporting segments. There are no material differences in the risks and profitability of individual products and services, which is why segment reporting in accordan