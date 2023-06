Fingridin Avoin data -verkkopalvelun betaversio on julkaistu

Fingrid’s main grid development plan provides for increased investments to promote Finland’s competitiveness 20.6.2023 09:08:19 EEST | Press release

Fingrid has updated its main grid development plan, with investments in the main grid rising from the previously estimated, slightly over three billion to four billion euros. The aim of the main grid investments is to create the conditions for Finland’s competitiveness in industrial investments and enable the achievement of carbon neutrality targets by 2035.