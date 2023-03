Fingridin toimitusjohtaja Jukka Ruusunen jää eläkkeelle vuoden 2023 lopussa

Fingrid Group’s Financial Statements Bulletin January–December 2022: Implementation of the company’s investment programme proceeded according to plan. The company’s finances remained strong in the midst of an energy crisis 2.3.2023 10:21:52 EET | Press release

Fingrid’s consolidated financial statements have been drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Unless otherwise indicated, the figures in parentheses refer to the same period of the previous year. The information published in this report is based on Fingrid’s audited financial statements for 2022, published in connection with this bulletin. Fingrid Group’s turnover grew to a record high as a consequence of the high price of balancing power. The profit for the period grew significantly due to the positive change in the market value of electricity derivatives hedging loss power procurement. The company’s investment program proceeded according to plan, and the biggest annual main grid investments in the company’s history were carried out. Western sanctions resulted in an end to Finland’s electricity imports from Russia on 14 May 2022. The electricity system of Finland worked without any interruptions despite the end of imports. It was an exceptio