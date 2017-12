Finland 100 år: Jubileumsåret kulminerar i republikens presidents mottagning på självständighetsdagen

Finland 100: President Niinistö will celebrate Finland’s independence throughout the birthday week 24.11.2017 08:15 | Tiedote

The Office of the President of the RepublicPress release 64/201724.11.2017 The centenary of Finland’s independence will culminate in the anniversary week, during which President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will participate in a number of centenary events. On Thursday, 30 November, President Niinistö will give a speech at the unveiling ceremony of the National Memorial to the Winter War at Kasarmitori, Helsinki. On Friday, 1 December, the Presidential couple will make their traditional visit to the celebration of War Veterans at the Kauniala Hospital. Presidential couple completes the series of regional visits in Northern Ostrobothnia On Saturday, 2 December, President Niinistö and Mrs Haukio will participate in the national Finland 100 celebration in Oulu, where they will also visit various events, such as the children’s Independence Day ball at the Oulu City Theatre. The visit to Northern Ostrobothnia will also round off the regional tour of the centenary year. The Cente