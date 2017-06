Finlands Akademi och vetenskapsakademierna lanserar ett mentorprogram för forskare

Finnish universities receive €50m funding boost – Academy of Finland’s profiling decisions now online 2.6.2017 08:33 | Tiedote

The Academy of Finland has today announced the decisions on its funding to strengthen university research profiles (PROFI).The aim of the funding instrument is to support Finnish universities in further improving their research portfolios and reinforcing the framework conditions for high-quality research.The instrument’s total funding budget is 50 million euros.