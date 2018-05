Finlands Akademi valde tio nya akademiprofessorer

Academy of Finland selects first two competence clusters to the new Flagship Programme 18.4.2018 16:15 | Tiedote

The Academy of Finland today announced the first two competence clusters to be funded under its new Flagship Programme. The two clusters are: CERES - the Competence Centre for the Materials Bioeconomy: A Flagship for our Sustainable Future (Aalto University, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd) and 6Genesis - the 6G-Enabled Wireless Smart Society & Ecosystem (University of Oulu).