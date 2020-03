Finlands Banks beredskapsåtgärder för coronaviruset

Student loan stock exceeds EUR 4 bn in January 2020 2.3.2020 13:01:00 EET | Uutinen

In January 2020 , drawdowns of student loans totalled EUR 308 million, which is 8% more than in the year-earlier period and more than ever before month-on-month. The average interest rate on student loan drawdowns was record low, at 0.34%, compared with 0.48% in January 2019. Of the loans drawn down, 90% were linked to Euribor rates and 10% to banks’ own reference rates. The average interest rate on the Euribor-linked loans was 0.27% and that on the prime rate-linked loans was 0.88%. Fuelled by the high volume of drawdowns, the stock of student loans grew to well over EUR 4 bn, reaching EUR 4.3 bn at the end of January 2020. Since the student financial aid reform of 2017, the student loan stock has grown by EUR 1.7 bn. In January 2020, the annual growth rate of the stock was 17%. Growth in the student loan stock is not only due to higher loan amounts granted as a result of the student financial aid reform. The number of borrowers has also increased, which has been reflected in recent y