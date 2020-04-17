Finland’s first Habitare was held exactly 50 years ago – trends in design, interior decoration and living have since been presented at Messukeskus in September every year
Today marks 50 years since Finland’s largest furniture, design and interior decoration event, Habitare, was launched, with the first Habitare held on 17 April 1970 in the Exhibition Hall in the Töölö neighbourhood in Helsinki. In the first years, Habitare presented products and manufacturers covering a variety of areas in everyday life and leisure, and the event has since brought together the best in Finnish and international interior decoration, design and living each year. The 50-year-old Habitare will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 9 to 13 September 2020.
When the first furniture, design and interior decoration event Habitare was held 50 years ago, it was spring, and the Exhibition Hall in Töölö featured almost 300 different exhibitors in living, leisure and tourism, including, among others, Paulig, Marimekko and Stockmann. Later, Habitare moved to the new Messukeskus facility in the neighbourhood of Pasila, and the event was rescheduled to September, to avoid coinciding with other events in the field. Over the years, Habitare has been a major source of inspiration and a place at which to be seen, as well as a place for launching new products. Habitare has also been a forum for engaging in discussion about Finnish design – design has sometimes been seen as either too Finnish or too international, and at other times as too expensive or commercial. Whatever the truth may be, Habitare has always reflected the state of Finnish design and society.
“Habitare has always been strongly tied to the times, and the trends of Finnish homes and living have always been a major feature at Habitare. Since the beginning, the event has had a significant foothold in the field of Finnish design. Indeed, the first Habitare was held not only at the request of the Finnish Fair Foundation, but also at the request of the National Housing Board, Avotakka magazine, the Finnish Association of Architects, and Ornamo Art and Design Finland. Throughout its history, Habitare has aimed to offer a high-quality trade fair experience to consumers, and it is still our mission today to create a high-quality, inspiring and thought-provoking event, at which both professionals and consumers can learn new things”, says the creative director of Habitare, Laura Sarvilinna.
At 50, the youthful Habitare has many reasons to celebrate
Habitare’s close friend, the designer Ilkka Suppanen, sends greetings to the event on its 50th anniversary.
“My joint journey with Habitare began in 1995 on the occasion of the Habitare Design Competition, so our history goes back 25 years. During this time, Habitare has reached the respectable age of 50 and has, as it has grown into a larger event, maintained its positive spirit, and despite being middle-aged, it is in a good growth phase. The challenges related to the environment are on everyone’s minds, and various solutions are likely to be seen at the fair, which has retained its relevance in a changing world as a meeting place for people and ideas. What would a virtual fair look like? Now that’s a fun and real challenge for the 50-year-old Habitare”, says the designer Ilkka Suppanen, who is responsible for creating Habitare’s exhibition design this year.
Fittingly, on the eve of Habitare’s 50th anniversary, Suppanen has been awarded the prestigious Kaj Franck Design Prize presented by Design Forum Finland. The prize is given to a pioneer in the field who promotes high-quality, functional and democratic design, while introducing beauty and joy to everyday life and enhancing the quality of life.
The Kaj Franck Design Prize is part of the new Design Forum Finland Awards concept. Ilkka Suppanen’s award exhibition will open in late summer 2020 as part of a joint awards exhibition, and his work will also be on display at Habitare in September.
More information:
Habitare: communications manager Eva Kiviranta, eva.kiviranta@messukeskus.com, tel. +358 40 775 6609
Design Forum Finland: communications specialist Anne Veinola, anne.veinola@designforum.fi, +358 40 548 6407
Habitare
Habitare, the largest furniture, design and interior decoration event in Finland, will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki, from 9 to 13 September 2020. Habitare offers experiences and ideas on interior decoration, and on the functioning and look of homes and other spaces. Habitare highlights the ideas and works by a new generation of designers, and sparks discussion. The International Friend of Habitare in 2020 is Joseph Grima. In 2020, the 50-year-old Habitare celebrates the history of Finnish design and living. | www.habitare.fi | @HabitareFair | www.facebook.com/habitare | #habitare2020
Keywords
Images
About Messukeskus
Messuaukio 1
00520 HELSINKI
+358 40 450 3250http://www.messukeskus.com
Messukeskus edistää suomalaista elinkeinoelämää luomalla kasvua kohtaamisista. Tarjoamme messuille, kokouksiin, kongresseihin ja muihin tapahtumiin 7 muuntautuvaa hallia, 40 erilaista kokoustilaa, 21 ravintolaa, uudistuneen tapahtumahotellin ja täydelliset tapahtumapalvelut. Messukeskus järjestää vuosittain 50 messutapahtumaa ja 1000 kokousta ja kongressia, joihin osallistuu 1,1 miljoonaa vierasta. | Messukeskus – sata vuotta tapahtumien keskipisteessä
Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre, promotes Finnish welfare by enabling effective face to face encounters at exhibitions, meetings, conferences and other events. We host 50 exhibitions and 1,000 meetings and congresses each year providing a perfect venue with 7 adaptable halls, 40 conference spaces, the 4,400-seater Amfi Hall auditorium, 21 restaurants, a fully renewed event hotel, and all event services. Over one million visitors take part in the events. | Messukeskus – A century in the centre of events
Subscribe to releases from Messukeskus
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Messukeskus by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Messukeskus
Tasan 50 vuotta sitten järjestettiin Suomen ensimmäinen Habitare – muotoilun, sisustuksen ja asumisen trendit on sittemmin esitelty vuosittain syyskuussa Messukeskuksessa17.4.2020 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Suomen suurin huonekalu-, design- ja sisustustapahtuma Habitaren perustamisesta on tänään kulunut 50 vuotta, kun ensimmäinen Habitare järjestettiin 17.4.1970 Helsingissä Töölön Kisahallissa. Ensimmäisinä vuosina Habitaressa esiteltiin laajasti elämisen ja vapaa-ajan tuotteita ja valmistajia, ja sittemmin tapahtuma on kerännyt sisustuksen, muotoilun ja asumisen kotimaiset ja kansainväliset huiput vuosittain yhteen. 50-vuotias Habitare järjestetään Helsingissä Messukeskuksessa 9.-13.9.2020.
Messukeskus tarjoaa yleisöhittinsä Lapsimessut myös virtuaalitapahtumana15.4.2020 09:00:12 EEST | Tiedote
Suomen suurin tapahtumajärjestäjä Messukeskus ei ole jäänyt koronakevättä ihmettelemään vaan lähtee tukemaan haasteellisessa tilanteessa ponnistelevia asiakkaitaan uusin digiratkaisuin. Suomen suosituimpiin yleisötapahtumiin kuuluva Lapsimessut avataan virtuaalitapahtumana 13.-17. toukokuuta, ja Messukeskus tuo pikavauhtia myös muita digituotteita livekohtaamisten rinnalle.
Vuoden lähiruokateko 2020 -palkinnon saa Pielisen Kalan Luonnonkala-säilyke8.4.2020 08:15:00 EEST | Tiedote
Vuoden lähiruokateko -palkinto on myönnetty Pielisen Kalalle heidän alkuvuonna lanseeraamastaan Luonnonkala-säilykkeestä ja pitkäjänteisestä työstään suomalaisen luonnonkalan käytön edistämiseksi. 2000 euron arvoisen palkinnon lahjoittaa Suomen Messusäätiö, ja se luovutetaan Lähiruoka & luomu -messuilla Helsingin Messukeskuksessa elokuussa. Pielisen Kala voitti myös yleisöäänestyksen, joka oli käynnissä tapahtuman nettisivuilla maalis-huhtikuussa.
Messukeskus kunnioittaa terveydenhuollon ammattilaisia ja valaisee rakennuksensa sinisellä valolla27.3.2020 19:57:32 EET | Tiedote
Valaistuksella kunnioitetaan terveydenhuollon ammattilaisten työtä koronaviruspandemian etulinjassa. Messukeskus valaistaan sinisellä valolla sunnuntaihin 29.3. saakka.
Cyber Security Nordic -palkinto nostaa esille kyberturvallisuuden huiput26.3.2020 10:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Kyberturvallisuus palkinnon saajan haku on alkanut. Kyseessä on Cyber Security Nordic -tapahtumassa kolmatta kertaa jaettava palkinto, jonka arvo on 20 000 euroa. Palkinto korostaa kyberturvallisuuden merkitystä. Cyber Security Nordic järjestetään Helsingissä Messukeskuksessa 7.-8.10.2020.
Muotoilu on nyt omaperäistä ja tinkimätöntä – laita nämä neljä nousevaa suunnittelijaa seurantaan19.3.2020 08:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Habitaren Talentshop esittelee neljä kiinnostavinta muotoilijaa, joita Suomen ja maailman kannattaa laittaa merkille juuri nyt: Ville Aakula, Ekin Kayis, Mari Koppanen ja Zuzana Zmatekova. Valittuja muotoilijoita yhdistää omaperäinen ajattelu ja tinkimätön suhtautuminen laatuun. Muotoilijat saavat omat osastonsa Habitareen, jossa ne ovat esillä Helsingissä Messukeskuksessa 9.-13.9.2020.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom