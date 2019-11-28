Finnish family-owned investment company Pontos is building a five-star Resort in Algarve, Portugal
Pontos Oy is building Ombria Resort, a 150-hectare luxury development project located near the town of Loulé in the heart of the Algarve. Construction work has just begun on the Viceroy hotel and the Viceroy Residences, with completion scheduled for early 2022. The total value of the project is 400 MEUR, and it is the biggest Finnish investment in Portugal.
Ombria Resort is located in the inland Algarve in natural surroundings. Construction work has just begun on a clubhouse, 5-star hotel, residences, and a conference and events centre, which will be surrounded by the 18-hole golf course, which has already been built.
The Viceroy at Ombria Resort will feature 76 luxury guest rooms and suites in addition to 65 one- and two-bedroom branded residences, the Viceroy Residences at Ombria Resort, both managed by five-star US-based operator Viceroy Hotel Group. Extensive facilities and services will include a spa, healthcare and fitness facilities, several restaurants and bars, kids’ zone, astronomical observatory and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.
Ombria Resort will set the bar as a new generation of low-density resort development where sustainability, the environment and support of the nature and local heritage lie at the heart of the resort.
Ombria Resort will be powered by its own geothermal energy system – one of the largest on the Iberian Peninsula. Combined with solar collectors, it will take care of heating and cooling the interiors and heating the tap water and swimming pools.
“Our project has reached an excellent stage. The Viceroy Residences went on preliminary sale earlier this year, and there has been significant interest from buyers in Nordic countries. They value the location, safety and climate that Portugal – and the Algarve in particular – offers. Demand for full-service new-built properties in the Algarve is constantly growing. In addition to great facilities, buyers look for good rental returns and peace of mind when they are not there.” says Riitta Takala, Ombria Resort’s Scandinavian Sales and Marketing Manager.
Ombria Resort’s five-star Viceroy branded residences are sold fully furnished and equipped. Owners receive a net rental return of at least 5% per year for the first five years, with owner usage of up to ten weeks per year. Owners will have access to the hotel’s facilities and services, including concierge, property and rental management, provided by Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. It is an ideal investment in a sustainably developed premium destination.
“Ombria Resort has been a long and demanding development project for Pontos. When completed, it will offer a unique combination of high-level services and an active lifestyle. Our aim is to deliver a luxury development offering a diverse range of accommodation, real estate investment options and sports facilities within authentic natural surroundings and perfectly integrated into the area where it is located,” says Timo Kokkila, CEO of Pontos.
Keywords
Contacts
Timo Kokkila
CEO, Pontos Oy, +358 10 239 6359, @timokokkila
Riitta Takala
Ombria Resort Scandinavian Sales and Marketing Manager, +358 50 373 9366, @takalariitta11
Images
Links
About Pontos Oy
Aleksanterinkatu 46 A
00100 Helsinki
http://www.pontos.fi
Pontos Group is a family-owned Finnish company that selectively invests in real estate development, growth companies and private equity funds in different industries in Finland, the Baltic countries, and Portugal. Since it was established, the company’s goal has been to secure sustainable growth in all its partnerships and investments. Pontos’ real estate portfolio encompasses companies like LAK Real Estate, who develops Helsinki airport Aviapolis area, and direct investments like Viru Keskus shopping center and Sokos Hotel Viru, which provide versatile accommodation, shopping, and entertainment services in the downtown of Tallinn. Pontos is owned by Ilpo Kokkila (Chairman of the Board) and Timo Kokkila (CEO). For more information, visit www.pontos.fi/.
