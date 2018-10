Finnvera issued a EUR 500 million bond

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 October 2018 at 16:15

Finnvera issued on 31 October 2018 a EUR 500 million ten year bond.

The transaction maturing in August 2028 represents Finnvera’s third bond issue this year.

Lead managers for the issue were Citi, Deutsche Bank and HSBC. The greatest demand came from France and Germany.

The bond was issued under Finnvera’s EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. Bonds issued under the programme are guaranteed by the Republic of Finland and their rating corresponds to the rating assigned to the Republic of Finland for its long-term liabilities. The rating given by Moody’s to Finnvera is Aa1 and that given by Standard & Poor’s is AA+.

