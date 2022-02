Finnvera-konsernin toimintakertomus ja tilinpäätös 2021

Finnvera Group Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 2021 16.2.2022 11:30:31 EET | Press release

Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release, 16 February 2022 Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 2021 Domestic financing remained at a high level while export financing grew – Finnvera Group made a profit of EUR 153 million Finnvera Group, summary Result 153 MEUR (-748) – no new significant loss provisions had to be made, and no material final losses were realised – however, there were no grounds for decreasing the credit loss provisions made in 2020. Profit by segment: profit of the parent company Finnvera plc’s SME and midcap business stood at 34 MEUR (87) and that of Large Corporates business at 73 MEUR (-848); the subsidiaries’ impact on the Group’s result was 45 MEUR (13). Separate result for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations: 79 MEUR (-829). Balance sheet total: EUR 12.2 bn (12.7) – the -4% change was mainly due to the change in fair value of interest rate and currency swaps. Contingent liabilities stood at EUR 15.9 bn (15.4) – the most si