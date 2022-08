Finnveran Itä-Suomen aluekatsaus 1-6/2022: Finnveran rahoituksen kysyntä ja vastuukanta kääntyivät kolmen kasvuvuoden jälkeen laskuun

Finnvera Group’s Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2022 18.8.2022 10:30:14 EEST | Tiedote

Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release 18 August 2022 Finnvera Group’s Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2022 In the first half of the year, Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacted Finnvera's financing and increased the credit loss risk – Group result showed a loss of EUR 29 million Finnvera Group, summary H1/2022 (vs. H1/2021 or 31 Dec 2021) Result -29 MEUR (65) – In the first half of the year, credit loss risk of export credit guarantee exposure and loss provisions in Russia increased by 210 MEUR – as yet, there were no grounds for reversing loss provisions made due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Result by segments: profit of the parent company Finnvera plc's SME and midcap business stood at 11 MEUR (11) and the result of Large Corporates business at -65 MEUR (35); the subsidiary Finnish Export Credit Ltd had an impact of 25 MEUR (19) on the Group’s profit. The separate result for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations was -79 MEUR (38). Balance sheet total EUR