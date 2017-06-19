First-Ever World Kidney Cancer Q&A Day Highlights Growing Global Burden

19.6.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Kidney cancer is a silent disease that’s on the rise. The global incidence of kidney cancer is predicted to increase by a shocking 22 percent by 2020. Explanations are incomplete, but include risk factors such as ageing, obesity, high blood pressure and smoking.

The lack of answers is why the International Kidney Cancer Coalition (IKCC) and kidney cancer organisations worldwide are marking the first-ever World Kidney Cancer Q&A Day. On June 22, patients, carers, health care professionals and local organisations will be asking questions and seeking answers:

What explains the varying incidence of kidney cancer worldwide? High incidence rates are seen in northern and eastern Europe, North America and Australia, with the highest rates estimated in the Czech Republic?

How can we address the growing gap in mortality rates for kidney cancer between emerging and developed economies?

How can we prevent kidney cancer, or detect it earlier when patients can still be cured?

“We need global collaboration for kidney cancer – in research, awareness and advocacy – because when we work together we have a greater impact than we do alone and can drive significant change for patients,” says Dr. Rachel Giles, Chair, IKCC.

A new paper authored by leading experts, The Global Burden of Kidney Cancer: A Call to Action (under review) underscores the challenges faced in diagnosis and disease management.

The IKCC also launched the World Kidney Cancer Day Q&A Quiz. Available in nine languages, the seven-question quiz tests what you know – and what you need to know – about kidney cancer. For every quiz completed, $5 will be directed to a high-priority research project that will benefit patients worldwide.

Great Voice, Great Cause

Globally-recognized celebrity and humanitarian Juliet Ibrahim is the campaign’s Global Ambassador.

“Just like art, kidney cancer knows no boundaries. Working together – sharing our experience and our knowledge – we make a difference for the people affected by kidney cancer,” says Juliet. The Juliet Ibrahim Foundation gives hope to kidney cancer patients throughout Africa.

World Kidney Cancer Q&A Day has been established by the IKCC (www.ikcc.org), a global body of 30 cancer organisations focused on improving the lives of people affected by kidney cancer. The campaign is supported by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer, and Ipsen.

