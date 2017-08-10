FlexTrade Launches Best Execution Platform Website

10.8.2017 11:00 | Business Wire

FlexTrade (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced the launch of a Best Execution Platform website to showcase the company’s new, comprehensive approach to ensuring Best Execution is planned, monitored and proven during the full trading life cycle.

Andy Mahoney, Head of Sales at FlexTrade UK Ltd. in London, commented:

“Our FlexTRADER EMS is built for Best Execution. With MiFID II approaching, we have tied together our 3 rd party integration program, expanded into fixed income, and added enhancements to our TCA application, FlexTCA , to provide our view on Best Execution across the asset classes.”

The site showcases FlexTrade’s existing framework for trading, which provides clients with a customised workflow to help them to achieve Best Execution. This workflow provides traders with data from both transactional and market sources along with market intelligence from integrated third parties, all whilst capturing the complete trade in real-time to later provide data for analysis.

In addition, the site provides relevant news and content regarding MiFID II legislation, including FlexTrade’s customised MiFID II compliance solution, answers to commonly asked questions regarding inducements and informative blog post updates.

Visit FlexTrade’s Best Execution Platform website at bestexecution.flextrade.com

About FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems, Inc. is the industry pioneer in broker-neutral algorithmic trading platforms for equities, foreign exchange and listed derivatives. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, FlexTrade has a worldwide client base spanning more than 200 buy-side and sell-side firms, including many of the largest hedge funds, asset managers, commodity trading advisors, investment banks and institutional brokers. For more information, visit FlexTrade Systems at www.flextrade.com.

