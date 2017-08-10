FlexTrade Launches Best Execution Platform Website
10.8.2017 11:00 | Business Wire
FlexTrade (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced the launch of a Best Execution Platform website to showcase the company’s new, comprehensive approach to ensuring Best Execution is planned, monitored and proven during the full trading life cycle.
Andy Mahoney, Head of Sales at FlexTrade UK Ltd. in London, commented:
“Our FlexTRADER EMS is built for Best Execution. With MiFID II approaching, we have tied together our 3 rd party integration program, expanded into fixed income, and added enhancements to our TCA application, FlexTCA , to provide our view on Best Execution across the asset classes.”
The site showcases FlexTrade’s existing framework for trading, which provides clients with a customised workflow to help them to achieve Best Execution. This workflow provides traders with data from both transactional and market sources along with market intelligence from integrated third parties, all whilst capturing the complete trade in real-time to later provide data for analysis.
In addition, the site provides relevant news and content regarding MiFID II legislation, including FlexTrade’s customised MiFID II compliance solution, answers to commonly asked questions regarding inducements and informative blog post updates.
Visit FlexTrade’s Best Execution Platform website at bestexecution.flextrade.com
About FlexTrade Systems, Inc.
Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems, Inc. is the industry pioneer in broker-neutral algorithmic trading platforms for equities, foreign exchange and listed derivatives. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, FlexTrade has a worldwide client base spanning more than 200 buy-side and sell-side firms, including many of the largest hedge funds, asset managers, commodity trading advisors, investment banks and institutional brokers. For more information, visit FlexTrade Systems at www.flextrade.com.
###
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005219/en/
Contact information
FlexTrade
Alexis Horsburgh, +44 (0) 203 893 7933
Marketing Associate
alexis.horsburgh@flextrade.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Malvern Panalytical live with Bicore’s FLIGHTMAP10.8.2017 10:01 | Tiedote
Today, Malvern Panalytical announces that it is has taken the next step to portfolio management excellence, with the roll-out of Bicore’s FLIGHTMAP portfolio management solution. The assignment was granted in combination with EY’s Financial Accounting Advisory Services (EY FAAS) division, that has a unique partnership with Bicore, the provider of FLIGHTMAP. The implementation has been started at Malvern Panalytical three months ago and is now going live. Malvern Panalytical provides solutions for the chemical, physical and structural analysis of a wide variety of materials. Their customers can be found in virtually all markets including building materials, metals, mining, food, pharma, cosmetics, polymers, oils, plastics, semiconductors, nanomaterials and many more in industries and research. They are part of the Spectris group of companies. “With this program, we tak
The LEGO Group Appoints Niels B. Christiansen as CEO10.8.2017 09:58 | Tiedote
The LEGO Group today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Niels B. Christiansen, 51, as CEO of the LEGO Group effective October 1, 2017. Christiansen was most recently CEO of global industrial technology company, Danfoss, a position he held for nine years until end of June 2017. Christiansen replaces Bali Padda, 61, a long-standing LEGO Group executive, who will assume a special advisory role with LEGO Brand Group. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809006297/en/ The LEGO Group appoints Niels B. Christiansen as CEO (Photo: Business Wire) Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, Executive Chairman of LEGO Brand Group said, ‘Niels is a great leader who delivered outstanding results while CEO of Danfoss. There, he transformed a traditional industrial company into a technology leader. His
Alibaba’s Enhanced IP Protection Platform Now Eliminates Fake Listings in Less Than 24 Hours10.8.2017 08:15 | Tiedote
At its Brand Rights Holders Day in Beijing, Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) today unveiled enhancements to its Intellectual Property Protection (IPP) Platform. In the first month since the “express” technology enhancements were made, almost all cases submitted by rights holders were handled and closed within 24 hours, among which more than 80% of the listings were also taken down. Alibaba’s IP Protection Platform is used by brands and IP owners to flag and request the take down of counterfeit or IP-infringing product listings. Key highlights of Alibaba’s IP Protection Platform technology upgrades include: A single entry point across all Alibaba e-commerce platforms and streamlined process to assess the validity of complaints; A more-automated complaints-processing, analysis, and product-authentication system powered by new algorithms and data
AGER to Acquire Aegon Ireland10.8.2017 08:09 | Tiedote
AGER Bermuda Holding Ltd. (“AGER”), the holding company of Athene Holding Ltd.’s (“Athene”) European group companies, announced today that it will acquire Aegon Ireland plc (“Aegon Ireland”), a Dublin-based insurer. Consideration for the transaction will be approximately 81% of the own funds of Aegon Ireland as of closing. Solvency II own funds of Aegon Ireland were approximately £200 million ($260 million) as of 30 June 2017. Aegon Ireland provides wealth management and retirement planning products to over 25,000 customers in the United Kingdom and Germany. It had assets of approximately £4.7 billion ($6.1 billion) as of 30 June 2017. The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals. “The successful capital raise by AGER in April 2017 has laid the foundation for our growth in Europe,” said Deepak Rajan, Executive Vice
Markham & Read Announces $600,000 Federal Jury Award to Orange County Businessman Bruce Cahill Following Verdict of Fraud and Libel against Paul P. Edalat10.8.2017 00:23 | Tiedote
Boston-based law firm Markham & Read today announced that in the case of Bruce Cahill et. al. versus Paul Pejman Edalat et. al. (U.S. Federal Court Docket: 8:16-cv-00686), a federal jury has determined that Edalat deliberately acted with oppression, fraud or malice toward Cahill, the former CEO by of Pharma Pak, Inc. who claimed Edalat had launched a smear campaign against him on social media over a year-long period. The jury issued an award of $600,000 in damages suffered by Cahill and ruled that Edalat is liable for punitive damages. A hearing will take place in U.S. District Court, Central District of California (Santa Ana division) on August 22nd to determine the extent of punitive damages. The jury also found that Edalat was liable for damages to Pharma Pak investors Greg Cullen, Ron Franco and Shane Scott. “We are pleased that the jury sent a clear messa
Rimini Street Increases Investment in Latin America with Opening of New, Expanded LATAM Headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil9.8.2017 23:00 | Tiedote
Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products, today announced the opening of its new Latin America headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil. This marks the Company’s next phase of growth in the region, which includes an increased focus on expanding enterprise support services and product offerings in Latin America due to strong demand for Rimini Street’s premium-level support. The Company’s new Latin America headquarters is located in the JK Iguatemi building on Av. Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek in São Paulo. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005271/en/ Rimini Street Increases Investment in Latin America with Opening of New, Expanded LATAM Headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil (Photo: Business Wi
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme