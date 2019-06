Fly on the wings of Taiga 18.6!

Linnanmäki Amusement Park’s largest new acquisition, the fantastic double launch coaster Taiga, is opening on Tuesday, June 18th at 11 am. Linnanmäki invites all daredevils to join them for a spectacular flight on Taiga!

“We are very excited to open our double launch coaster Taiga. This has been an extensive project. Taiga has been specifically designed for Linnanmäki based on all our wishes and taking in consideration the challenging terrain”, explains Linnanmäki’s Managing Director Pia Adlivankin.

The Taiga coaster has been designed by Intamin, who is a respected European supplier with whom Linnanmäki has cooperated many times in the past.

"The unique Taiga experience is created by two fast launches, four loops and breath-taking ascents and descents that are sure to please the daredevils. The ride also crosses four other Linnanmäki attractions, which creates a new kind of experience,” describes Linnanmäki’s Technical Director Anssi Tamminen.

Taiga is designed to have many unique features.

“I particularly enjoy the air-time hill sections where riders can experience the fascinating feeling of weightlessness,” says Managing Director Pia Adlivankin.

“The entire ride is robust and strong, but it still feels surprisingly soft.”

During a titillating ride on Taiga daredevils go upside down four times, and they get to enjoy a spectacular view from the highest point at 52 metres, and go up to 106 kilometres an hour on the over one-kilometre track.

Each train carries 16 visitors at a time, and approximately 800 daredevils per hour. One must be over 140 cm and under 195 cm tall to ride Taiga.

Step into a fascinating world in the Taiga forest

Before stepping onto the wings of Taiga, riders can enjoy the fascinating Taiga forest atmosphere. The theming of the queuing area is based on the mythology of the attraction, focusing on the majestic bird Taiga, which takes observation flights above Linnanmäki. Linnanmäki also offers the possibility of taking a short cut through the Taiga forest to get on the ride quicker, by buying two ride tickets or a wristband and a ride ticket.

Jump on the wings of Taiga on June 18th from 11 am!

Taiga opens on June 18th at 11 a.m. The queuing area of Taiga opens at 10.30 a.m.

“We expect Taiga to be of interest to both Finnish and international roller coaster enthusiasts, and we welcome all daredevils to challenge themselves by taking a unique ride on Taiga,” Adlivankin says.