Förordning om genomförande av Europeiska unionens råds beslut och förordning om restriktiva åtgärder med hänsyn till åtgärder som destabiliserar situationen i Ukraina

Decree on the implementation of the Decision and Regulation of the Council of the European Union concerning restrictive measures in view of actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine 28.2.2022 21:01:49 EET | Tiedote

On 28 February 2022, the Finnish Government issued the Decree on the implementation of the Decision and Regulation of the Council of the European Union concerning restrictive measures in view of actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine.