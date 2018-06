Försöket i Esbo bevisade: Artificiell intelligens identifierar stödbehövande

Espoo experiment proves that artificial intelligence recognises those who need support 7.6.2018 06:00 | Tiedote

The City of Espoo and Tieto Corporation inform: The unique artificial intelligence experiment by the City of Espoo and the software and service company Tieto achieved the hoped-for result: artificial intelligence can pick up service paths out of an enormous mass of service data by grouping together risk factors that trigger the need for heavy and expensive services if found in the same person. The experiment was unique, because public administration client relationship data has never been combined and analysed as extensively using artificial intelligence before.