Fortsatt stark utveckling av placeringsverksamhet, kostnadseffektivitet och tillväxt

Strong performance in investment operations, cost-effectiveness and growth continued 1.11.2019 11:07:07 EET | Press release

The strong performance earlier in the year continued in the third quarter, and the total return increased to 1.3 billion, thanks to the good investment return. In January–September, Ilmarinen’s return on investments was 8.2 per cent, or EUR 3.7 billion, and investment assets rose to a record EUR 49.1 billion. The customer base grew, costs decreased and cost-effectiveness improved further.