Fortum teki arvion, STUK teki arviosta päätöksen: Loviisan ydinreaktorien käyttö on turvallista

Fortum assessed and STUK made a decision on the assessment: The use of the Loviisa nuclear reactors is safe 29.4.2022 13:05:00 EEST | Press release

According to the decision of the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority made today, 29 April 2022, the Loviisa nuclear power plant meets the safety requirements and Fortum Power and Heat Oy can continue to use the plant units.