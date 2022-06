Fotoniikan kansainvälinen teknologiajohtaja, Jenoptik, on valinnut Scanfilin ensisijaiseksi tuotantokumppanikseen

Scanfil is partnering with EcoVadis responsible procurement program and enhancing its collaboration with suppliers 5.5.2022 10:30:00 EEST | Uutinen

Scanfil plc Press release 5 May 2022 10.30 a.m. Scanfil is partnering with EcoVadis responsible procurement program and enhancing its collaboration with suppliers In 2021 Scanfil was awarded a Silver rating from EcoVadis. Company’s goal is to emphasize sustainability further and, as a part of these actions, improve its current rating by entering into the EcoVadis responsible procurement program. Sustainable procurement integrates specifications, requirements, and criteria that contribute to protecting of the environment and society. It also encompasses many concerns beyond, for example, child labor or the use of harmful chemicals that can damage people or the environment. A sustainable procurement program will give us a valuable and up-to-date solution to understand, evaluate and encourage our suppliers in sustainability-related matters. “Partnering with EcoVadis will also provide Scanfil training by EcoVadis sustainability experts specialized in responsible sourcing,” says Mats Lindbl