Foxconn and Rockwell Automation Announce Partnership to Implement Industry-Leading IIoT Solutions at Foxconn’s Consumer Electronics Assembly Operations
28.7.2017 15:21 | Business Wire
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., also known as Foxconn, and Rockwell Automation announced today that they are collaborating to implement Connected Enterprise and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) concepts for smart manufacturing in Foxconn's new U.S. facilities.
The companies will also collaborate to develop and apply Smart Manufacturing solutions at Foxconn's global electronics assembly operations and within the related industry eco-system. Technologies and extensive domain expertise of both companies will be combined to deliver a state of the art manufacturing system with unparalleled levels of operational efficiency.
Terry Guo, Foxconn Chairman and CEO, said, "I am very excited about the opportunity for Foxconn and Rockwell Automation to work together. Foxconn is the global leader in electronics design manufacturing, and Rockwell Automation is the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information. I am confident that together we will increase operational efficiencies in electronics manufacturing to new levels, achieving the vision of Smart Manufacturing and Made in China 2025."
The companies will also work together on workforce development and training. Specifically, as Foxconn increases its employee base in the United States, it has committed to participate in the previously-announced program developed by Rockwell Automation and ManpowerGroup to upskill military veterans and create a pool of certified talent for in-demand advanced manufacturing roles across the United States.
Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation President and CEO added, “We are excited about the opportunity to work with a global technology and manufacturing leader to deliver advanced IIoT solutions to the electronics manufacturing industry. Our work with Foxconn will further demonstrate the power and broad applicability of The Connected Enterprise. We are also pleased that Foxconn shares our commitment to expanding and upskilling the U.S. workforce to ensure there is the necessary talent for advanced manufacturing roles.”
About Foxconn
Foxconn is the world’s foremost provider of joint-design, joint-development, and environmentally-friendly manufacturing, assembly, and after-sales services to Global Computer, Communication and Consumer electronics leaders. Foxconn has its corporate headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.
This news release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “will”, “intend” and other similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Our plans may change and the relationship may differ materially from what is described as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including but not limited to challenges and uncertainties inherent in finalizing and implementing arrangements of the type that this release describes; macroeconomic factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in our SEC filings. These forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
