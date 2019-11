Framgångsrikt första år för Helsingfors centrumbibliotek Ode

Helsinki Central Library Oodi’s first year has been a success 26.11.2019 07:58:00 EET | Press release

Helsinki Central Library Oodi will turn one year old on 5 December. Opened on 5 December 2018, Oodi had a successful first year, as the estimates for the number of visits have already been far exceeded. Over the year, Oodi has also received numerous awards and a great deal of positive feedback from the public. On Thursday 5 December, Oodi will celebrate its 1-year anniversary with a diverse programme and work.