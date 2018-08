Frankrikes president Emmanuel Macron besöker Finland

President of France Emmanuel Macron to visit Finland 23.8.2018 13:22 | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 34/2018 23 August 2018 President of France Emmanuel Macron and his spouse Brigitte Macron will make an official visit to Finland on 29–30 August 2018. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö together with Mrs Jenni Haukio. The visit will begin with a welcoming ceremony and a gala dinner in the Presidential Palace on the evening of Wednesday 29 August. The public may follow the welcoming ceremony from the Market Square at around 19.45, weather permitting. President Niinistö and President Macron will hold their official discussions in the Presidential Palace on Thursday morning. They will be discussing security and defence policy, relations with Russia and the United States, Arctic questions, climate change and the state of the rules-based multilateral international order, among other matters. Afterwards the Presidents will hold a joint press conference in the Hall of Mirrors of the Presidential