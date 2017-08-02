GA Telesis Announces Another $1 Billion of Funding Capacity to Support its Expanding Inventory Leasing Business
2.8.2017 07:01 | Business Wire
GA Telesis announced today the launch of a specialty finance unit, Structured Credit Products (SCP) to focus on structured financial solutions for airline, MRO, and OEM customers. The initial focus strategy will be inventory leasing. Going forward SCP will explore other aviation finance products including originated secured lending, trading in public and private debt, and investments in other aviation related financial instruments. SCP will be led by Stuart Weinroth, Vice President, an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in the aviation finance and leasing sector.
The initial SCP growth initiative will be enhancing the Company’s existing inventory leasing platform with a three-year capital allocation of $1 billion towards providing enhanced inventory leasing solutions to airlines around the globe. The forthcoming transition into new-technology narrowbody and widebody aircraft types has put a significant capital investment burden on operators to procure spare parts to support essential operations. GA Telesis’ innovative inventory leasing product provides medium to long-term financing under a lease structure, allowing airlines complete operational flexibility for a fixed monthly rent amount. GA Telesis has been an industry leader in the aircraft and engine parts market since its inception in 2002 and has consummated billions in parts sales over the past 15 years. GA Telesis pioneered the inventory leasing product to address the increasing capital needs of the evolving global commercial airline sector to support new aircraft deliveries.
SCP will focus on spare parts related to Boeing 787 and 737MAX and Airbus A350 and A320NEO families of aircraft; however, lease opportunities for equipment related to other aircraft types will also be considered. GA Telesis has already closed and has financing commitments for over $200 million of inventory leases and expects to close over $800 million of new opportunities over the next 36 months.
“This is an unprecedented time in the history of aviation where all of the aircraft manufacturers are delivering new technology aircraft and engines across four aircraft families simultaneously,” said Abdol Moabery, President & CEO of GA Telesis. “With over 8,700 new technology 787, 737MAX, A350, and A320NEO aircraft in the current back-log, we are prepared to help our airline customers by providing them a customized financing solution to meet their inventory provisioning needs,” he added.
Earlier this week, GA Telesis, along with its shareholder Tokyo Century Corporation announced an additional $1 billion joint initiative for the financing of new-technology jet engines, including, but not limited to certain LEAP, the GTF, the GEnx and Trent models.
For further information: please contact: marketing@gatelesis.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801006816/en/
Contact information
GA Telesis, LLC
Cathy Moabery, 954-676-3111
cmoabery@gatelesis.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
SwissBioLab offers a natural remedy throughout the summer to eliminate the adverse symptoms of excessive alcohol and food consumption2.8.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
In order to take full advantage of the festivities without succumbing to the disadvantages, two Swiss entrepreneurs are focusing all their efforts into the research and development of a remedy capable of effectively eliminating the undesirable symptoms related to excessive alcohol and food consumption. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801006401/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) Say goodbye to fatigue, stomach ache, nausea and hangovers! Following four years of research, the start-up, SwissBioLab Sàrl launched Alpx Stay Fit ® in June 2017, the first natural food supplement for those who enjoy living life to the full! Available in the form of a small chewable tablet (without water), it can be taken during or after a period of excesses. Fully confident of its effec
Deloitte Luxembourg Selects Yardi for Real Estate Fund Administration Platform in Europe2.8.2017 06:00 | Tiedote
Deloitte Luxembourg has selected Yardi Voyager® 7S, a cloud-based real estate fund, accounting and property management solution, for its Real Estate Fund Administration business in Europe. The solution will offer Deloitte’s clients a scalable, integrated and end-to-end accounting, reporting and consolidation solution, and is designed to accommodate the evolving needs of Deloitte’s high profile and sophisticated client base. Neal Gemassmer, vice president, international for Yardi, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Deloitte Luxembourg on board as one of our latest clients in an increasingly demanding sector, delivering such a positive impact in the market they serve.” About Deloitte Luxembourg With over 1900 employees, Deloitte is one of Luxembourg's largest, strongest and oldest professional services firms. Our talented teams serve
IFF Elects Stephen Williamson to Board of Directors1.8.2017 23:15 | Tiedote
Regulatory News: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that Stephen Williamson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific, has been elected to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Williamson will also be a member of the Company’s Audit Committee. “We’re delighted to welcome Stephen to the IFF Board,” said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. “He is an accomplished finance leader with extensive international senior management experience. He brings a deep understanding of the power of innovation and R&D as well as the value of M&A – core components of IFF’s strategy. We believe Stephen will add considerable insight and guidance as we execute our long-term strategy and create shareholder value.”
Pacific Drilling Announces Management Changes1.8.2017 23:05 | Tiedote
Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) today announced that Christian J. Beckett, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, has stepped down from his positions as CEO and as a member of the Board effective today to pursue other opportunities. The Company also announced that Paul T. Reese, the Company’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to serve as Chief Executive Officer, that Johannes (John) P. Boots, the Company’s current Senior Vice President – Finance and Treasurer, has been promoted to serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and that Richard E. Tatum, the Company’s current Vice President and Controller, has been promoted to serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Beckett has agreed to make himself available to assist during the transition. Paul Reese joined Pacific Drilling in October 2008 and was
U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Labeling for Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir) for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis C in Patients Co-Infected with HIV1.8.2017 23:01 | Tiedote
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved updated labeling for Epclusa® (sofosbuvir 400mg/velpatasvir 100mg), the first all-oral, pan-genotypic, once-daily single tablet regimen (STR) for the treatment of adults with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, to include use in patients co-infected with HIV. Epclusa received regulatory approval for the treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 chronic HCV infection without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis, or with decompensated cirrhosis in combination with ribavirin, in the United States on June 28, 2016. Epclusa has a boxed warning in its product label regarding the risk of hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation in HCV/HBV co-infected patients. See below for important safety information. “HCV co-infection remains a major cause of morbidity in HIV-infected
SynteractHCR CEO Steve Powell and Vice President Etienne Drouet Named to PharmaVOICE 100’s Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences1.8.2017 20:28 | Tiedote
SynteractHCR, a leading full-service global contract research organization (CRO), congratulates its CEO, Steve Powell, and vice president, strategic development, Etienne Drouet, for being named to the 2017 PharmaVOICE 100. PharmaVOICE magazine releases the list of the 100 most inspiring people in the life sciences industry, annually identifying industry thought leaders and innovators that have the biggest impact on the field. The PharmaVOICE 100 has become a hallmark for the life sciences industry since the award’s inception in 2005. Steve Powell joined SynteractHCR last month as CEO, from ERT, to further advance the CRO’s highly responsive service offerings for their innovative customers. In his 25-plus years in the biopharma industry, he has held several leadership roles at global CROs and has driven numerous improvements in clinical trial operations. He focuses on progress
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme