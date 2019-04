G.A.P:n ja EMMAn yhteistyöhanke kokoaa yhteen monikulttuurisen ryhmän eri alojen taiteilijoita

Juhana Moisander’s Ethology of a Man is a videoinstallation about power and human group behaviour 26.3.2019 14:55:37 EET | Tiedote

Ethology of a Man (2019) examines models of human group behaviour that repeat themselves from one historical era to another. The video installation was created in cooperation with a contact improvisation group and features a strong soundscape. The new work was selected on the basis of an open call held in spring 2018. It received a coproduction funding of 40 000 euros from The Promotion Centre for Audiovisual Culture (AVEK) and EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art.