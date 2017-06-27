Gas for Pori – The city’s first gas filling station inaugurated today

27.6.2017 11:30 | Gasum Oy

The first gas filling station in Pori was inaugurated today, Tuesday June 27, 2017 at Maamiehenkatu in the Pori district of Tiilimäki. The station provides compressed natural gas and biogas for cars, delivery vehicles, waste management vehicles and buses.

The first gas filling station in Pori has opened at Maamiehenkatu in the Pori district of Tiilimäki. Gasum is actively developing its network of biogas and natural gas filling stations and will open 35 new filling stations over the next few years. A number of stations are planned for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Turku, Oulu and Lahti, among other places.

”We are working for cleaner road traffic and are now intensively building a network of filling stations. The number of gas-fueled vehicles in Finland is growing at a record rate. There is a desire to see more traffic fueled by renewable energy on Finnish roads and biogas is one of the most attractive options to traditional fuels. The opening of the filling station in Pori has been eagerly awaited in the Satakunta region and further improves the possibilities for consumers and companies in the area to switch to using biogas. Besides Pori, this year drivers of gas-fueled vehicles can already fill up at filling stations in other new places in Hämeenlinna, Jyväskylä and Vantaa,” says Gasum CEO Johanna Lamminen.

“The City of Pori is the largest municipal member in the Carbon Neutral Municipalities project. This means low emissions are naturally our goal in traffic, too. The opening of the station in Pori is an important part of the city’s moves this summer for low emission traffic,” says Aino-Maija Luukkonen, Mayor of Pori.

Also present at the inauguration was Eerola-yhtiöt, experts in the waste management business who were the first in Finland to switch over to driving on renewable Finnish biogas produced from their own waste.

“We are proud of being leaders. For us, driving on gas produced from our own waste is a natural way to be more environmentally sound as a company. Not only that, the utilization of waste in traffic also supports employment in Finland. We use biogas both in our heavy and light vehicles,” says Pasi Eerola CEO of Eerola-yhtiöt.

Filling stations for cleaner traffic

Gasum biogas is a renewable Finnish biofuel. Using biogas as a road fuel is the easy way to reduce carbon dioxide and particulate emissions. It is the only road fuel sold in Finland to have been awarded the Nordic Ecolabel as well as the Made in Finland Key Flag Symbol. Not only is biogas environmentally friendly, it is also an affordable road fuel.