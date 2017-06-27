Gas for Pori – The city’s first gas filling station inaugurated today
27.6.2017 11:30 | Gasum Oy
The first gas filling station in Pori was inaugurated today, Tuesday June 27, 2017 at Maamiehenkatu in the Pori district of Tiilimäki. The station provides compressed natural gas and biogas for cars, delivery vehicles, waste management vehicles and buses.
The first gas filling station in Pori has opened at Maamiehenkatu in the Pori district of Tiilimäki. Gasum is actively developing its network of biogas and natural gas filling stations and will open 35 new filling stations over the next few years. A number of stations are planned for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Turku, Oulu and Lahti, among other places.
”We are working for cleaner road traffic and are now intensively building a network of filling stations. The number of gas-fueled vehicles in Finland is growing at a record rate. There is a desire to see more traffic fueled by renewable energy on Finnish roads and biogas is one of the most attractive options to traditional fuels. The opening of the filling station in Pori has been eagerly awaited in the Satakunta region and further improves the possibilities for consumers and companies in the area to switch to using biogas. Besides Pori, this year drivers of gas-fueled vehicles can already fill up at filling stations in other new places in Hämeenlinna, Jyväskylä and Vantaa,” says Gasum CEO Johanna Lamminen.
“The City of Pori is the largest municipal member in the Carbon Neutral Municipalities project. This means low emissions are naturally our goal in traffic, too. The opening of the station in Pori is an important part of the city’s moves this summer for low emission traffic,” says Aino-Maija Luukkonen, Mayor of Pori.
Also present at the inauguration was Eerola-yhtiöt, experts in the waste management business who were the first in Finland to switch over to driving on renewable Finnish biogas produced from their own waste.
“We are proud of being leaders. For us, driving on gas produced from our own waste is a natural way to be more environmentally sound as a company. Not only that, the utilization of waste in traffic also supports employment in Finland. We use biogas both in our heavy and light vehicles,” says Pasi Eerola CEO of Eerola-yhtiöt.
Filling stations for cleaner traffic
Gasum biogas is a renewable Finnish biofuel. Using biogas as a road fuel is the easy way to reduce carbon dioxide and particulate emissions. It is the only road fuel sold in Finland to have been awarded the Nordic Ecolabel as well as the Made in Finland Key Flag Symbol. Not only is biogas environmentally friendly, it is also an affordable road fuel.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Jukka Metsälä, Vice President, Biogas, Gasum Ltd, tel. +35840 5633 756, firstname.lastname(a)gasum.com
Olga Väisänen, Vice President Communications, tel. +358 40 554 0578, firstname.lastname(a)gasum.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Miestentie 1
02151 ESPOO
Asiakaspalvelu (0800) 122 722http://www.gasum.fi
The energy company Gasum is a Finnish gas sector (natural gas and biogas) expert that is building a bridge to a carbon-neutral society on land and at sea. Gasum contributes to the creation of a sustainable energy economy by increasing the supply of Finnish biogas, developing the Nordic gas ecosystem and ensuring the price competitiveness of gas. Gasum imports natural gas to Finland, products and upgrades biogas in Finland and Sweden and transmits and delivers these for energy production, industry, homes, and land and maritime transport. Gasum is Nordic’s leading supplier of biogas. The company processes waste and produces biogas at 12 biogas plants located in Finland and Sweden. It injects biogas into the gas network from Espoo, Kouvola, Lahti and Riihimäki. The Gasum subsidiary Skangas is the leading Nordic expert in liquefied natural gas (LNG) that will continue to strengthen the position and infrastructure of LNG and the utilization of new gas solutions in Finland, Sweden and Norway. Skangas has LNG production plants in Risavika, Norway, and Porvoo, Finland, and LNG terminals in Øra, Norway, Lysekil, Sweden, and Pori, Finland. The Gasum Group has around 400 employees in Finland, Norway and Sweden. The company’s revenue in 2016 totaled €843 million. www.gasum.com
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Gasum Oy
Kaasua Poriin – Kaupungin ensimmäinen kaasutankkausasema vihittiin käyttöön27.6.2017 11:30 | Tiedote
Porin ensimmäisen kaasutankkausaseman avajaisia vietettiin tänään tiistaina 27.6.2017. Porin Tiilimäessä Maamiehenkadulla sijaitseva Gasumin tankkausasema tarjoaa paineistettua bio- ja maakaasua henkilö-, jakelu- ja jäteautoille sekä busseille.
Gasum ökar sitt aktieinnehav i Skangas till 70 %22.6.2017 16:20 | Tiedote
Gasum Ltd ökar sitt aktieinnehav i Skangas till 70 %. Norska Lysekoncernen kommer att fortsätta att vara aktieägare i Skangas med en andel på 30 %. Det ökade aktieinnehavet kommer att stärka Gasums position som den ledande leverantören av flytande naturgas och utvecklare av det nordiska gasekosystemet.
Gasum increasing its shareholding in Skangas to 70%22.6.2017 12:13 | Tiedote
Gasum Ltd is increasing its shareholding in Skangas to 70%. The Norwegian Lyse Group will continue as a Skangas shareholder with a 30% stake. The increase in shareholding will strengthen Gasum’s position as the leading LNG provider and developer of the Nordic gas ecosystem.
Gasum øker aksjeandelen i Skangas til 70 %22.6.2017 12:08 | Tiedote
Gasum Ltd øker aksjeandelen i Skangas til 70 %. Norske Lyse Gruppen vil fortsette som aksjonær i Skangas med en andel på 30 %. Den økte aksjeandelen vil styrke Gasums posisjon som den ledende leverandøren av LNG og utvikleren av det nordiske økosystemet for gass.
Gasum nostaa omistusosuuttaan Skangasista 70 prosenttiin22.6.2017 12:03 | Tiedote
Gasum Oy nostaa omistusosuuttaan Skangasista 70 prosenttiin. Norjalainen Lyse-konserni jatkaa Skangasin omistajana 30 prosentin osuudella. Omistusosuuden nostaminen vahvistaa Gasumin asemaa Pohjoismaiden johtavana LNG:n tarjoajana ja pohjoismaisen kaasuekosysteemin kehittäjänä.
Anja Kuparinen appointed Gasum’s Vice President, HR and member of the Management Team20.6.2017 15:37 | Tiedote
Gasum has appointed M.Sc (Econ.) Anja Kuparinen (1967) to be the new Vice President, Human Resources and a member of the Management Team. She will take up his new position on 14.8.2017.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme