Gastro Helsinki 2020 puhuu innostuksen puolesta

Educa to address the international learning crisis and present the Finnish school system 13.1.2020 12:40:14 EET | Press release

Educa, the leading event in the teaching and education sector in the Nordic countries, is expanding with an international programme. The themes of the event are the global learning crisis and the Finnish school system. The event will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 24 to 25 January 2020.