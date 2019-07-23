Generation 2020: the exhibition's artists have been selected

Generation 2020, an extensive exhibition including a total of 80 artists, will open at Amos Rex next spring. The open call for the exhibition saw 468 applications and over 1,600 work proposals from artists aged 15–23. In their works, several applicants explored the human relationship with the surrounding nature and technology – themes that define the future of the rising generation. Works of the exhibition will be displayed in Amos Rex’s underground exhibition spaces as well as the Bio Rex cinema.

Artists of the exhibition were selected by a panel headed by visual artist Hannaleena Heiska. The panel included the Generation 2017 exhibition’s artists, Sanni Weckman and Eliel Tammiharju as well as Amos Rex’s Museum Director Kai Kartio, Curator Katariina Timonen and Head of Education Elsa Hessle.

Hannaleena Heiska, Chair of the panel:

"I am delighted and positively impressed by the high level of the works offered for Generation 2020 exhibition. These included a great many inspiring and interesting works – so many that we were eventually faced with a painful selection process. Some strong themes stood out from the applications in general. Climate change, equality, gender identity and mental health, for example, were underlying issues and the starting point or thematic content behind several works.”

According to the panel, the exhibition’s works paint a vivid image of adolescents’ varying approaches to everyday life, celebration and the current state of the world. The proposals also conveyed a social awareness and responsibility that manifested, for example, in the materials or ethical approach of the works.

The selection process consisted of several stages: each panel member first surveyed the applications independently, after which the panel convened several times to discuss the works. During the selection process, the panel members touched upon a variety of subjects, including metro timetables, Kalevala, obsessive-compulsive symptoms and logging, venturing into the depths of the seas as well as deep into outer space. The results of the long, yet rewarding process will be exhibited at Amos Rex during the first half of next year.

Generation 2020 Artists

Saara Abdi / Mimmi Ahonen / Henri Airo / Mikael Alanko / Ellinor Andersson / Ceylan Beriwan / Soyoung Chung / Vera Den Arend / Catrin Edlund / Emil Fihlman / Filipp Gregory Girishan / Jasmin Gummerus / Malin Gustafsson / Birit Haarla / Jere Hasunen / Pauliina Heiskanen / Emili Hellman / Venla Huhtinen / Jenny Hytönen / Hermanni Härmälä / Johan Högsten / Ona Iivonen / Leevi Ikäheimo / Lotta Ilonen & Veera Huppunen / Siiri Karhapää / Eero Karjalainen / Mikko Kauppila / Aarne Kivelä / Sylvester Kivelä / Riku Koponen / Annika Korhonen / Heikki Korkala / Nadja Koshevenko / Otto Koskelo / Deria Kurkan / Oskari Kymäläinen / Ainu Kyrönseppä / Sakari Kyyrönen / Juho Könkkölä / Emilia Laatikainen / Aura Latva-Somppi / Ville Laurinkoski / Erja Levikari / Liisa-Irmelen Liwata / Eliisa Loukola / Alex Luonto / Annika Luukko / Emil Lyytikkä / Minea Lång / Laura Manninen / Julia Masalin / Karoliina Multas / Mari Mäntynen / Kai Nordfors / Emilia Ojala / Maija Paunu / Viljo Pertola / Jessica Piasecki / Sara-Maria Pirhonen / Charlotta Rajala / Iida-Maria Remes / Pinja Salmi / Rosalia Silfer / Tanja Silvestrini / Joel Stenroos / Elmer Strang / Viktor Sundman / Irene Suosalo / Delilah Sykes / Kaisa Syrjänen & Maija Viipuri / Aki Särkiniemi / Ida Karolina Tomminen / Lumi Tuomi / Tuuli Turunen / Nenna Tyni / Anna-Karoliina Vainio / Henna Vihantavaara / Verna Virkkunen / Lumi Wiikari / Alma Äijö

Press images: https://amosrex.fi/en/press/