Gigabit Britain Moves Closer to a Reality as Call Flow Deploys ADTRAN-Powered 10Gbps FTTH Infrastructure
20.7.2017 12:00 | Business Wire
ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced that Call Flow has chosen its XGS-PON solution to power the UK’s first generation of symmetric multi-Gigabit Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) services. The rapidly-growing ultrafast broadband operator has already built out up to 100Mbps FTTC-based services across Southern England and, to allow services to scale, has now selected ADTRAN’s next generation 10Gbps FTTH solution. This new architecture, fully compatible with Call Flow’s existing FTTH network, is set to bring about a step-change in symmetric multi-Gigabit access performance to differentiate it from other providers as it targets strategic expansion over the next 5–10 years.
With new rapidly emerging application demands such as AR/VR, 4K media streaming and the cloudification of software applications, all driving increased demands for lower latency and higher data rates, service providers are urgently re-evaluating further investments in GPON as their standard of choice for new rollouts. ADTRAN is a pioneer in 10G PON solutions, providing the contributions that triggered the introduction of XGS-PON into the ITU standards. As the editor for this effort, ADTRAN drove industry consensus which resulted in the approval and adoption of the XGS-PON ITU standard.
By supporting 10Gbps symmetric fixed wavelength PON over new or existing fibre optic infrastructures, XGS-PON provides the optimal blend between performance and price, permitting Call Flow to address both residential and business subscribers simultaneously on a single, common optical distribution network. Essentially doubling the useable life span of the optical distribution network, ADTRAN’s XGS-PON solutions protects operators’ network investments, providing the available capacity to support premium revenues for years to come.
“Call Flow has a leading vision for multi-Gigabit broadband services to better enable their communities for the global marketplace and to improve individual customers’ lives. Its strategic choice of XGS-PON is foundational to its ambition to be a prominent FTTH player in the UK market,” said Ronan Kelly, CTO for EMEA & APAC at ADTRAN. “This deployment adds to the global momentum building around 10 Gigabit PON as the primary access technology of choice for operators in developed broadband markets. Rapidly and cost-effectively satisfying subscriber demand and government targets, XGS-PON is the breakthrough the FTTH industry has been waiting for.”
“ADTRAN’s global leadership in Gigabit broadband solutions made it the ideal choice to address the rising bandwidth demands we anticipate for the next 5–10 years and beyond,” said Andy Conibere, CEO at Call Flow. “Its commitment to modern software-based, open architectures reinforced our view that it was the right partner for us. As Call Flow expands to answer more of the pent-up demand for Gigabit broadband services throughout the UK, XGS-PON will be essential to future-proofing our competitive advantage and delivering maximum value to our residential and business customers, as well as our investors.”
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of networking and communications equipment. ADTRAN’s products enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.adtran.com.
About CallFlow
Call Flow is an innovative alternative network (alt-net) provider and has built both superfast and ultrafast networks across Kent, East Sussex, Hampshire and Berkshire. Call Flow is an industry leader in the use of Openreach’s ducts and poles (PIA/DPA) and Sub Loop Unbundling (SLU/FTTC). With several years experience of building innovative networks for various public bodies and BDUK, Call Flow is ideally placed to bring its skills to the fore in building 10 Gigabit PON networks in line with Government policy and Ofcom’s objective of infrastructure competition.
