Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2017 Dividend
26.7.2017 23:02 | Business Wire
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:GILD) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2017. The dividend is payable on September 28, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2017. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.
About Gilead
Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 30 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
