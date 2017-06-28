Global Evolution Hits $5 Billion USD in Assets under Management on 10th Year Anniversary

28.6.2017 15:00 | Business Wire

Global Evolution, a specialist emerging and frontier markets investment manager, today announced that assets under management have topped $5 billion USD for the first time ever on the heels of the firm’s 10th anniversary.

“This milestone, reached in conjunction with our recent fundraising success, is a testament to the strength of our innovative investment philosophy and client-centric approach,” said Soren Rump, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Global Evolution. “We are a passionate team with deep industry expertise and operate with the sole intention of consistently exceeding our investors’ expectations.”

Global Evolution actively manages emerging and frontier market sovereign investments for investors through pooled funds and segregated accounts. The firm offers five core long-only or absolute return investment strategies, including:

Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt : a dollar denominated debt, non-benchmark focused, and diversified strategy across sovereign emerging markets globally.

: a dollar denominated debt, non-benchmark focused, and diversified strategy across sovereign emerging markets globally. Emerging Markets Local Currency Debt : a local currency denominated debt and currency instruments, non-benchmark focused, and diversified strategy across sovereign emerging markets globally.

: a local currency denominated debt and currency instruments, non-benchmark focused, and diversified strategy across sovereign emerging markets globally. Frontier Markets (Fixed Income) : a combination of dollar denominated debt, local currency sovereign debt, and currency instruments, focused on a diversified selection of strategies and long-term investment opportunities within sovereign frontier markets globally.

: a combination of dollar denominated debt, local currency sovereign debt, and currency instruments, focused on a diversified selection of strategies and long-term investment opportunities within sovereign frontier markets globally. Emerging Markets Blended Debt : a dynamically managed allocation to hard currency and local currency sovereign debt (between 30% and 70%).

: a dynamically managed allocation to hard currency and local currency sovereign debt (between 30% and 70%). Emerging Markets Debt & FX: an investment approach in the highest conviction trades, across hard currency and local currency opportunities in sovereign emerging and frontier markets, with very actively managed market exposure through an overlay of derivatives to enhance returns and mitigate risks.

“Our investment philosophy is driven by a belief that the evolution of industrial capitalism across the globe creates new, exciting and less-understood investment opportunities,” noted Morten Bugge, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of Global Evolution. “Focusing on a larger and more diverse country selection in combination with a high conviction, benchmark-agnostic approach enables us to deliver competitive returns.”

Commitment to Impact Investing

Founded in 2007, Global Evolution is also committed to impact investing. Financing the debt that provides macroeconomic sustainability and goes into promoting productivity, and raising infrastructure, such as electricity production, water, security, transport, and school systems, has a significant impact on reducing poverty levels. These environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) factors are incorporated across the firm’s investment process through various proprietary quantitative econometric models and ratings systems.

“We have found solid evidence of a correlation between improving ESG dynamics and stronger returns in emerging and frontier market sovereign bonds,” noted Rump. “It’s clear to us that countries investing in ESG improvements will increase investor confidence, attract capital inflows and foster more sustainable growth.”

New Focus on U.S. Market

Global Evolution is making significant strides toward expanding its traditional European client base. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Evolution USA, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser based in New York City, the firm has hired industry veteran Robert Morier, formerly of ClearBridge Investments, to lead the North American business. There are plans to soon launch a series of comingled funds aimed at U.S. institutional investors.

