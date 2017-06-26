Global Payments Expands Ecommerce and Omnichannel Offerings

26.6.2017 23:50 | Business Wire

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology services, announces the immediate availability of a new solution empowering businesses to extend their global reach with access to more than 120 local and alternative payment methods from 170 different countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

This offering provides Global Payments’ ecommerce and omnichannel customers with access to an expansive range of payment methods including bank transfers, direct debits and digital wallets. It also allows consumers to pay using payment methods most relevant to them, leading to increased sales and order conversion for merchants.

These payment methods are incorporated into Global Payments’ ecommerce technology and delivered through a single payment management platform, removing the complexity of acquiring, collecting and processing an extensive range of payment methods. Global Payments continues to enhance its worldwide leadership bringing technology-enabled, software-driven solutions to market that simplify payments for merchants of all size.

“This capability helps us broaden our range of innovative ecommerce and omnichannel payment solutions by empowering our customers to sell beyond borders,” said Jeff Burke, President, Worldwide Ecommerce at Global Payments. “With our unrivaled technology capabilities and distribution, customers can further leverage Global Payments’ unmatched global direct acquiring presence to enter new markets and expand their businesses internationally.”

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology services that delivers innovative solutions driven by customer needs globally. Our technologies, partnerships and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of products and services that allow our customers to accept all payment types across a variety of distribution channels in many markets around the world.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with more than 8,500 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with merchants and partners in 30 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil. For more information about Global Payments, our Service. Driven. Commerce brand and our technologies, please visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com.

