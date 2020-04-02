Global Tech Companies Launch Website to Support Finnish Teachers at Home

Cisco, Facebook, Google, HP, IBM, Microsoft and Amcham Finland collaborate to provide digital resources

Helsinki, FI – Cisco, Facebook, Google, HP, IBM and Microsoft today launched Etätyö ei epä-työ (etatyo.org), a collaborative website providing free and low-cost resources for education administrators, teachers and employees in Finland working remotely during the COVID-19 outbreak. The project is coordinated and promoted by Amcham Finland.

Janne Tägtström, Managing Director of Cisco Finland & Baltics, spearheaded the initiative with Amcham.

“We are excited to join forces and provide proven solutions for those in Finland who need them most,” said Tägtström. “All collaborators want to ensure that life and education continue as normally as possible and that no one is left behind.”

Benefits of the continuously updated website include:

- Free and low-cost digital tools for teaching and working remotely

- Resource articles for distance learning, teaching and working

- Additional features upon request by leaders in public and private sectors

Kathleen Naglee, Head of School at International School of Helsinki, praised the leadership, saying, "The Etätyö ei epä-työ initiative is an important first step in connecting the immediate digital needs of both students and teachers. Leading educators and leading tech firms collaborating will create a digital space that feels connected, productive and purposeful. Thank you for providing this resource."

CEO of Amcham Finland, Alexandra Pasternak-Jackson, spoke to member companies’ dedication to the greater community.

“These outstanding companies have come together to keep all of us safe and productive. They highlight global solutions that have already been in use in other affected countries, allowing Finland to bypass a steep learning curve on remote work and study.”

Amcham Finland is an international business community for inbound companies accessing the Finnish market and outbound companies going to America. As a non-profit and politically independent association, Amcham fosters meaningful connections among private and public sector leaders.

Cisco, Facebook, Google, HP, IBM, and Microsoft are U.S. based Amcham member companies operating in Finland and Sweden.