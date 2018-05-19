GlobeNewswire Test Release

Quit smoking without nicotine: Pharmathen Hellas S.A. to distribute Acetium® lozenge in Greece 30.1.2018 11:45 | Tiedote

Quit smoking without nicotine: Pharmathen Hellas S.A. to distribute Acetium® lozenge in Greece Biohit Oyj Press release, January 30, 2018 at 12.45 p.m. local time (EET) Biohit Oyj and Pharmathen Hellas S.A. have signed an agreement for the distribution of the smoking cessation product Acetium lozenge in Greece. The contract has been signed for three years with a continuation option. The first deliveries of the product will be in early 2018. The new Acetium lozenge is an effective and safe product that helps quit smoking without nicotine and it has no side effects. Acetium lozenge eliminates cigarette smoke-derived carcinogenic acetaldehyde in the saliva during smoking. According to the clinical trial, Acetium lozenge helps to quit smoking (1-3). Executive Eleni Katsou, Pharmathen Hellas S.A.: ”Greece is one of the leading countries in Europe as measured by the proportion of active smokers: more than 30% of all 15-year-old people are current smokers. In addition, almost two-thirds of th