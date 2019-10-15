Suomen Pankki

Governor of the Bank of Finland to attend IMF Annual Meeting

15.10.2019 10:15:00 EEST | Suomen Pankki

The Governor of the Bank of Finland, Olli Rehn, will participate in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington DC, 18-19 October 2019. Governor Rehn represents Finland on the Fund's Board of Governors.

The International Monetary and Financial Committee as well as the Development Committee, which is a joint forum of the IMF and the World Bank, will also convene in connection with the Annual Meetings.

The Bank of Finland will also be represented by Deputy Governor Marja Nykänen, Advisers to the Board Mika Pösö and Kimmo Virolainen, Head of Division Satu Kivinen and Economist Anni Norring.

For further information, please contact Elisa Newby, Head of the General Secretariat, tel. +358 9 183 2632.

About Suomen Pankki

Suomen Pankki
Suomen Pankki
Snellmaninaukio, PL 160
00101 HELSINKI

010 8311http://www.bof.fi

The Bank of Finland is the national monetary authority and central bank of Finland. At the same time, it is also a part of the Eurosystem, which is responsible for monetary policy and other central bank tasks in the euro area and administers use of the world’s second largest currency – the euro.

