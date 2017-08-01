Graminex L.L.C. Receives NNHPD Health Canada Approval for PollenAid® and Prostanex®
1.8.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
Graminex® LLC, producer of Graminex® Flower Pollen Extracts™, receives Health Canada Approval under the Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) for its PollenAid® and Prostanex® Flower Pollen Extract™ formulations.
Health Canada’s certification guarantees that Graminex Products meet the highest quality standards according to the guidelines of Health Canada’s Health Products and Food Branch’s Mandate. The mandated guidelines take an integrated approach to managing the risks and benefits in regards to supplements and health food to safe guard the consumer against inferior products.
“Graminex® now has products that are pre-approved by Health Canada’s NNHPD. We are excited to offer Canadian customers new healthcare products backed by the current certification. Our customers are once again assured that Graminex® continues to meet the highest standards in the market today,” stated Justin E. Ritter, Regulatory Affairs.
“Graminex is pleased to be able to support our Canadian Customers with certified products, in one of the largest supplement markets that generates annual sales surpassing $1.4 billion,” added Heather J. May, COO.
PollenAid® and Prostanex® may help to support men’s prostate health, urinary health, quality of life, and sexual health. Additional claims may be reviewed upon request of the NPN licenses of both products.
About Graminex ® LLC
Graminex® LLC is the leading producer of natural and solvent free Graminex® Flower Pollen Extract™. Graminex® directly owns and manages more than 8,500 acres of farmland in Northwest Ohio to meet its customer’s needs. Graminex’s® active ingredients are grown and processed for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, food and skin care industries. Graminex® markets its own line of dietary supplements, focusing on prostate care, urinary care, menopausal support, and skin care. Partnered with its distributors, retailers and manufacturers, Graminex® products are sold in more than 44 countries on six continents.
For further information please contact Graminex® LLC Public Relations, Colleen May at (419) 278-1023 or by e-mail at info@graminex.com. You may also visit www.graminex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005390/en/
Contact information
Graminex® LLC
Colleen E. May
Public Relations
2-300 County Road C
Deshler, Ohio 43516
(419) 278-1023
or
Justin E. Ritter
Regulatory Affairs
2-300 County Road C
Deshler, Ohio 43516
(419) 278-1023
