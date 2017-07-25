GSMA Announces First Details for Mobile World Congress 2018

25.7.2017 10:00 | Business Wire

The GSMA today announced the first details of the 2018 Mobile World Congress, including exhibitors, sponsors, programmes and activities taking place at the annual mobile industry event. Under the theme “Creating a Better Future”, Mobile World Congress will be held 26 February – 1 March 2018 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, with events also taking place at Fira Montjuïc. The GSMA expects that more than 108,000 professionals from across the mobile industry and adjacent industry sectors will attend Mobile World Congress 2018.

“With more than 5 billion unique subscribers, mobile now connects over two-thirds of the world’s population. It is fuelling innovation, revolutionising industries and spurring exciting new opportunities, across both developed and developing markets,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer. “Mobile provides access to life-enhancing and, in some cases, life-changing services. Reinforcing our industry’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, mobile is providing lifelines to hope, reducing inequalities and preserving our world’s resources. We look forward to Mobile World Congress 2018 and showing how mobile is creating a better future – today.”

Exhibition Featuring More Than 2,300 Companies

Mobile World Congress will bring together the leading players from across the mobile ecosystem, as well as adjacent industry sectors such as automotive and consumer electronics, showcasing the innovative products, services and technologies that are shaping mobile today. More than 2,300 companies will participate in the exhibition at Mobile World Congress 2018, including major brands such as Accenture, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Facebook, Google, HTC, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, NTT DOCOMO, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Ooredoo, Oracle, Orange, Qualcomm Incorporated, SAP, SEAT, SK Telecom, Telefónica, Verizon, Vodafone and ZTE, among others. The showfloor will also include more than 40 country and regional pavilions.

Building on its success in 2017, NEXTech Hall 8.0 will again put the spotlight on cutting-edge technology trends, such as artificial intelligence, drones, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and virtual reality/augmented reality, among others. The Drone Zone and the Graphene Pavilion will be among the many exciting exhibits in NEXTech. NEXTech will also feature the NEXTech Lab, an open theatre where exhibitors and sponsors can present their latest innovations.

In addition to exhibiting companies, the GSMA announced several sponsors for the 2018 Mobile World Congress. Generalitat de Catalunya has again been confirmed as the App Planet Official Sponsor, while Android, Citi and Visa have all returned as Sponsors for the Networking Gardens at Fira Gran Via. For more information on the exhibition, including exhibitors and sponsors, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com/exhibition/.

GSMA Innovation City at Mobile World Congress

Returning to Hall 4, the GSMA Innovation City, which was visited by more than 30,000 attendees at Mobile World Congress 2017, is set to again be one of the most popular destinations in the Mobile World Congress exhibition, with demonstrations from partners including Cisco Jasper, Huawei, KT Corporation and Sierra Wireless. At the Innovation City, attendees will be able to immerse themselves in technology-led experiences that illustrate how mobile-connected products and services are impacting their daily lives and transforming industries, in areas ranging from healthcare to agriculture, automotive to smart homes, and many others.

MWC Tours Programme Expands for 2018

For 2018, the GSMA will again offer the MWC Tours, a series of topic and exhibition-focused tours to address the specific needs of different audiences at Mobile World Congress. The 2018 programme has expanded to include eight “topic” tours: 5G & NFV; Connected World; Content; Emerging Tech; Enterprise; IoT Security; Mobile Advertising & Apps; and Retail & Digital Commerce. The GSMA will also again offer venue tours designed to help new Mobile World Congress attendees navigate the many elements at Fira Gran Via, as well as custom experiences that are tailored to include the exhibits, activities and programmes that will meet attendees’ individual requirements.

2018 Mobile World Congress Conference Programme

The 2018 Mobile World Congress conference programme will be held 26 February – 1 March and will address key topics such as the evolution to 5G and next-generation networks, consumer IoT, digital content and entertainment, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, privacy and security, and sustainable development, among many others. As always, the conference will comprise insightful, thought-provoking keynote sessions with CEOs from across the broad mobile ecosystem and adjacent industry sectors, along with a series of focused track sessions that explore specific subjects in greater depth. The Call for Papers for the Mobile World Congress conference is currently open and submissions will be accepted through 23:59 GMT on Wednesday, 27 September. For more information on the conference, including the Call for Papers, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com/conference-programmes/.

2018 Ministerial Programme: Encouraging Investment and Innovation

The 2018 Ministerial Programme will bring together governments, regulators and industry leaders to encourage dialogue on a range of regulatory and policy issues, with the end goal of creating a policy environment that encourages investment and innovation. As in 2017, the Ministerial Programme will attract delegates from not only the mobile ecosystem, but also adjacent industry sectors, such as finance and healthcare, reflecting mobile’s global reach and influence. The 2018 Ministerial Programme, which will run from Monday, 26 February through Wednesday, 28 February, expects to host delegations from nearly 170 countries and international organisations and 1,700 attendees overall.

4YFN: Connecting the Entrepreneurial Community

4 Years From Now (4YFN), the global business platform for the growing community of technology startups promoted by Mobile World Capital Barcelona and the GSMA, will run 26-28 February at Fira Montjuïc. Expected to attract more than 19,000 attendees, the 2018 edition of 4YFN will connect the entrepreneurial community through one-to-one investor meetings, interactive discussions and workshops, pitching competitions, “pitch the press” sessions and networking activities.

The 4YFN exhibition will showcase 600 participating companies, including pavilions from Colombia, Great Britain, South Korea, Spain and the United States. The first confirmed partners for 4YFN are Banco Sabadell (Gold Partner), Telefónica Open Future (Host Partner), SEAT (Silver Partner) and Fundacion Esade (Official Academic Partner). Additionally, operators such as Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica and Veon are supporting 4YFN through their accelerator programmes. For more information on 4YFN, visit: www.4yfn.com/event/4yfn-barcelona-2018.

Women4Tech Programme Returns to Barcelona

Following its highly successful launch at Mobile World Congress 2017, the Women4Tech programme is returning to Barcelona. Running across all four days of Mobile World Congress, Women4Tech is designed to address and reduce the gender gap in the mobile industry.

A central element of the programme is the Women4Tech Summit, which will bring together senior-level keynote speakers and panellists to discuss how to ensure gender equality in mainstream work environments, and share strategic advice on broadening gender diversity in mobile and related industries. The Summit will highlight topics such as gender equality and career development; mentoring and youth education; women in communication and vertical sectors; and women as entrepreneurs and innovators. Accenture has been confirmed as the Official Sponsor for the Women4Tech Summit.

Beyond the Summit, the Women4Tech programme includes activities such as the Women4Tech Speed Coaching and Networking session; specialised MWC Tours; Women4Tech Glomo awards for “Outstanding Achievement in Mobile Industry Leadership”; a Women4Tech panel on Mobile World Live TV; and Women4Tech activities at 4YFN.

YoMo: Fostering Future Innovators

The Youth Mobile Festival (YoMo) is back in Barcelona with an expanded set of activities and events in its second year. YoMo is a dedicated programme designed to inspire young people to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering, art/design, and math (STEAM). From Monday, 26 February through Thursday, 1 March, more than 17,000 young people and educators from across Catalonia and Spain will gather at Fira Montjuïc to participate in an array of educational exhibits, live theatre shows, interactive workshops and hands-on activities, as well as educator-focused workshops, lectures and more. For more information, visit: www.yomobcn.com.

Partner Events at Mobile World Congress 2018

Developed by leading players from across the mobile ecosystem, Partner Programmes, Training Sessions and Power Hour Sessions provide invaluable learning opportunities for Mobile World Congress attendees. The first confirmed Partner Programmes include the IDE Drone Summit presented by EJ Krause and the Modern Marketing Summit (MMS), as well as programmes from Fingu/Gewei, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), McCann Worldgroup, PGi, Phillips, PwC, Taiwan Excellence, Visa and ZTE. Award Solutions returns as a Technology Training Partner with two full-day programmes, while icar is the first confirmed Power Hour Presenter.

Mobile World Congress Certified Carbon Neutral

The 2017 Mobile World Congress has been officially certified as carbon neutral by the British Standards Institution (BSI). In 2018, the GSMA is focused on further reducing the environmental impact and carbon footprint of the event, offsetting any outstanding emissions as necessary. It will also extend the “Donation Room” programme, through which Mobile World Congress exhibitors donate unneeded materials to Barcelona citizens at the end of the event. At the conclusion of Mobile World Congress 2017, the GSMA collected 19.3 tonnes of building materials and 13.2 tonnes of furniture items and worked with the city councils of Barcelona and Hospitalet to provide them to local socially responsible entities. For more information, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com/about-the-gsma/environmental-initiative/.

Get Involved at Mobile World Congress 2018

For more information on Mobile World Congress 2018, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress on Twitter @GSMA using #MWC18, on our LinkedIn Mobile World Congress page https://www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-world-congress or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mobileworldcongress/. For additional information on GSMA social channels, visit https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/networking/.

The Mobile World Congress is the cornerstone of the Mobile World Capital, which will be hosted in Barcelona through 2023. The Mobile World Capital encompasses programmes and activities that span the entire year and will benefit not only the citizens of Barcelona, Catalonia and Spain, but also the worldwide mobile industry. For more information on the Mobile World Capital, visit www.mobileworldcapital.com.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

