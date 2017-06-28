GSMA Announces Winners of 2017 Asia Mobile Awards

28.6.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

The GSMA announced the winners of the 2017 Asia Mobile Awards, which were presented this evening at the AMO Awards Ceremony and Dinner Reception, held at DaGuan Theatre in Pudong, Shanghai. The awards, which were hosted by news anchor Jason He, honour achievement, excellence and innovation in mobile communications across the Asia Pacific region.

“We congratulate the winners and nominees of the Asia Mobile Awards here at Mobile World Congress Shanghai,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “Not only do the AMO Awards recognise the most innovative mobile technologies, products and services, they put a spotlight on the transformative impact of mobile communications for people, business and society across this highly diverse and dynamic region. Many thanks to all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2017 Asia Mobile Awards.”

The winners of the 2017 Asia Mobile Awards are:

Best Mobile App for Media, Entertainment & Social

Tata Consultancy Services for Singapore Marathon App 2016

Best Mobile App for Retail, Commerce, & Marketing

SAP for SAP Retail Execution

Best Mobile App for Connected Living

SK Telecom for Smart Home

Best Mobile App for Business

Moneycontrol.com for Moneycontrol – Markets on Mobile App

Best Smartphone

Samsung for Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

Disruptive Device Innovation

HTC for HTC Vive

Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough – Asia

China Unicom for eSIM-based Consumer IoT Solution

Best Innovation for LTE to 5G Evolution

SK Telecom and Ericsson for World-First 5G Connected Car

Best IoT Innovation for Mobile Networks

Huawei for Huawei NB-IoT Solution

Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets

Ericsson for Ericsson Connected Mangroves, Malaysia

Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs in Asia

Ericsson and Telenor Myanmar for Pure Solar Site

United Nations Development Programme for eVIN

The award for “Outstanding Contribution to the Asian Mobile Industry” was presented to Mr. Shang Bing, Chairman of China Mobile and Mr. Li Yue, CEO of China Mobile at a separate ceremony last evening.

The winners of the 2017 AMO Awards were chosen from 165 entries and nominations across five categories, and judged by more than 50 world-leading independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives. Full information on the AMO Awards is available at www.asiamobileawards.com.

Sponsors and partners for the 2017 AMO Awards include: MIGO Co., Ltd. (Official Entertainment Partner); Huawei (Category Sponsor, “Social & Economic Development”); Gionee and LeEco (Supporting Sponsors); KT Corporation (Table Sponsor); and Asia Pacific Daily, AVING News, CNet, Communications World and Technode (Supporting Media Partners).

