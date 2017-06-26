GSMA Mobile IoT Initiative Takes off with Multiple Commercial Network Launches around the World
26.6.2017 10:00 | Business Wire
The GSMA today announced that its Mobile IoT Initiative1 has taken off with the launch of multiple commercial rollouts of Low Power, Wide Area (LPWA) solutions by several of the world’s leading mobile operators including AT&T, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Deutsche Telekom (DT), Verizon and Vodafone. China Mobile and China Unicom have launched NB-IoT across several key cities with China Telecom launching NB-IoT networks across the country. Vodafone has also launched NB-IoT in Spain and the Netherlands. DT has launched in several cities in Germany and nationwide in the Netherlands. AT&T and Verizon have previously announced nationwide launches of LTE-M technology. In addition to these deployments, the GSMA also announced that its Mobile IoT Innovators programme, which is designed to encourage the development of new LPWA solutions, has reached over 500 members, underscoring the growth of the wider IoT ecosystem.
“The Mobile IoT initiative encouraged the market to adopt licensed LPWA networks and we are now seeing this work come to fruition with multiple commercial deployments around the world, as well as the availability of hundreds of different applications and solutions,” commented Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. “It is clear that the market sees the benefit of adopting solutions that offer flexibility, security, lower costs, and cover all use cases, and we look forward to seeing other operators follow in the near future.”
Mobile operators are enhancing their licensed cellular networks with NB-IoT and LTE-M technologies, which utilise globally agreed 3GPP standards to scale the Internet of Things. These new Mobile IoT networks are designed to support mass-market IoT applications such as smart meters, environmental sensors and consumer electronics, that are low cost, use low data rates, require long battery lives and often operate in remote locations. Both technologies will be further evolved in 3GPP’s Release 15.
China at Forefront in Development of LPWA Market
According to analyst house Gartner, China is set to be one of the leading LPWA markets, accounting for 486 million of the estimated 3.1 billion connections globally by 2025. It is also at the forefront in the global development of Mobile IoT in terms of both network launches and a record number of ecosystem developer partners. China Mobile has launched NB-IoT networks in several key cities including Yingtan and China Unicom has rolled-out NB-IoT networks in Shanghai, as well as the main urban areas in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Fuzhou, for a number of different solutions across smart parking, smart fire sensors and smart meters. China Telecom has announced the roll-out of nationwide NB-IoT networks.
China is also leading in the development of new innovative solutions based on Mobile IoT technology as a part of the GSMA’s Mobile IoT Innovator community. Of the 546 global companies currently developing new solutions based on Mobile IoT technology, over 215 are from China. Solutions include smart parking, pet tracking, asset tracking and smart agriculture amongst many others.
Mobile IoT for Social Good
At the GSMA Innovation City, located in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Hall W3 at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, the GSMA will demonstrate how Mobile IoT technologies are supporting the mobile industry’s leadership role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. China Telecom will demonstrate how its environmental monitoring service is helping to keep air quality high and water supplies pure with big data analysis as well as emergency response services (SDG 13: Climate Action). The GSMA will also showcase how Mobile IoT networks are helping the St Andrew’s University Sea Mammal Research Unit to monitor harbour seals and preserve life underwater (SDG 14: Life Below Water). Other demos will include a connected bike, which utilises an NB-IoT network to improve the operation of bike hire schemes, as well as a connected smart waste bin for improved refuse collection from China Unicom. China Mobile will also demonstrate its OneNET platform that can be used for different IoT services such as smart homes, wearable devices or connected cars.
Mobile IoT at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017
At Mobile World Congress Shanghai, the GSMA’s Internet of Things programme will host the ‘4th GSMA Global Mobile IoT Summit’ with leading industry experts on Tuesday, 27 June from 13:30 – 18:00. The programme will explore how mobile operators, Mobile IoT customers and the wider ecosystem have successfully deployed Mobile IoT solutions. There will also be a separate session, ‘IoT Summit at MWC Shanghai 2017’, on Thursday, June 29 at 11:30 that brings industry experts together to discuss the IoT opportunity and the many ways in which it will transform everyday life, including subjects such as Low Power Wide Area, IoT security and IoT big data. To register for any of these events, please go to: www.gsma.com/iot/event/mobile-world-congress-shanghai-2017/.
Get Involved at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017
For more information on the 2017 Mobile World Congress Shanghai, visit www.mwcshanghai.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress Shanghai through our social media channels – follow us on Twitter at @GSMA and use #MWCS17, get regular updates through our LinkedIn Showcase Page at www.linkedin.com/company/mobile-world-congress-shanghai, and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mwcshanghai. In China, you can follow us on Sina Weibo weibo.com/mwcshanghai or search “GSMA_MWCS” in WeChat. For additional information on GSMA social channels, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/about/contact/social-media.
-ENDS-
Notes to Editors
1.) The GSMA Mobile IoT Initiative: The GSMA’s Mobile IoT Initiative is helping to support the industry deliver commercial LPWA solutions in licensed spectrum. It is currently backed by 74 global mobile operators, device makers and chipset, module and infrastructure companies worldwide. In the space of a year it has helped to establish market standards for LPWA, published by 3GPP, that will play a fundamental role in the growth, development and adoption of the technology as well as securely and cost effectively connect the billions of new devices making up the IoT. LPWA networks will be used for a wide variety of applications such as industrial asset tracking, safety monitoring, water and gas metering, smart grids, city parking, vending machines and city lighting. For further information: https://www.gsma.com/iot/mobile-iot-initiative/.
About the GSMA
The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.
For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626005295/en/
Contact information
For GSMA
Ava Lau, +852-2533 9928
alau@webershandwick.com
or
GSMA Press Office
pressoffice@gsma.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Philip Morris International Doubles Investment in Heated Tobacco Unit Facility in Italy. Another Step towards a Smoke-Free Future.26.6.2017 14:56 | Tiedote
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) today announced a plan to invest an additional approximately €500 million to expand capacity at the company’s smoke-free product manufacturing facility in Crespellano (Bologna, Italy). The facility at Crespellano is PMI’s first dedicated manufacturing facility for large scale production of HEETS, the tobacco units used with the electronic tobacco heating device IQOS. Completed in September 2016, the facility currently employs over 600 people with a high level of technical expertise in areas such as mechanical engineering electronics and chemistry. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2018 and is part of the company’s plans to have a total annual installed capacity of approximately 100 billion heated tobacco units by the end of next year. “Last week, we announced our second greenfie
Dole Food Company, Inc. Announces the Commencement of a Consent Solicitation for Its 7.25% Senior Secured Notes Due 202526.6.2017 14:00 | Tiedote
Dole Food Company, Inc. (“Dole”) announced today the commencement of a consent solicitation regarding certain amendments (the “Amendments”) to the Indenture, dated as of April 6, 2017, among Dole, DFC Holdings, LLC (“Holdings”), as a guarantor, the subsidiary guarantors party thereto, and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee (the “Trustee”), governing its 7.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) (the “Indenture”). Currently, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of Notes is $300,000,000. The Amendments would release Holdings from its guarantee under the Indenture (and its other limited obligations under the Indenture and the Security Documents (as defined in the Indenture)), in each case, upon the consummation of a Qualified IPO (as defined in the Indenture) with respect to the common stock of the Issuer, and subject to the substantially concurrent (or prior
Takeda and Seattle Genetics Announce Positive Results from Phase 3 ECHELON-1 Clinical Trial Evaluating ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) in Frontline Advanced Hodgkin Lymphoma26.6.2017 13:45 | Tiedote
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502) and Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) today announced that the Phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in modified progression-free survival (PFS) versus the control arm. ECHELON-1 is a randomized, multicenter trial evaluating ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) as part of a frontline combination chemotherapy regimen in 1,334 patients with previously untreated advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma. ADCETRIS is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed to CD30, a defining marker of classical Hodgkin lymphoma. ADCETRIS is currently not approved as a frontline therapy for Hodgkin lymphoma. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626005341/en/ Patients in ECHELON-1 were randomized to receive either a combin
J.P. Morgan Named #1 eCommerce Merchant Acquirer in Europe26.6.2017 13:19 | Tiedote
For the second consecutive year, J.P. Morgan (www.jpmorganmerchantservices.co.uk/) ranks as the leader in merchant processing volume for eCommerce transactions in Europe, according to The Nilson Report 1 (www.nilsonreport.com) - the global card and mobile payment industry trade journal. The firm’s merchant acquiring and payments processing business grew by 10% in volume, surpassed one trillion dollars processed in 2016 and is also ranked by The Nilson Report as the #1 merchant acquirer worldwide.2 J.P. Morgan supports leading and expanding eCommerce companies across a diverse range of industries including the sharing economy, digital marketplaces, fashion, gaming, food, ticketing, insurance and luxury goods. The firm is capable of authorising transactions in more than 130 currencies worldwide. In Europe, the card processor and acquirer partners with companies like Ad
2017 EHL Student Business Projects: a Resounding Success26.6.2017 12:12 | Tiedote
Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) is happy to announce that the 2017 Student Business Projects (SBP) have now officially come to a close, marking the last milestone in the curriculum of the senior students who chose to service one of the 40 client-companies involved. The closing ceremony took place on Friday June 16, with the presence of many high profile companies who benefited from the junior consultants’ hard work, creativity and dedication. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626005505/en/ EHL Student Business Project - Excellence Award Winners One such company was MSC Cruises, the Geneva-based world’s largest privately held global cruise line and the fourth overall. MSC Cruises, after growing by 800% since inception in 2003, has recently entered the second phase of its g
Genomics England Adopts Illumina’s BaseSpace Variant Interpreter for Cancer26.6.2017 10:01 | Tiedote
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Genomics England announced today that Illumina is the primary variant interpretation and reporting software vendor for tumor and matched normal samples characterized as part of the 100,000 Genomes Project. In a little over a year since Illumina announced the Bioinformatics and Clinical Interpretation Partnership with Genomics England, the partnership has now set unified standards for data and analysis practices using BaseSpace Variant Interpreter software for tumor variant review. In the coming months, Genomics England will be expanding the use of BaseSpace Variant Interpreter for cancer to all NHS Genomic Medicine Centers, and Illumina will be removing the ‘Beta’ status from its software offering, and formally launching it for public release later this summer. "We are very pleased to be enabling cutting-edge var
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme