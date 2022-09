Habitaressa syvennytään eri materiaalien ominaisuuksiin ja kokeillaan niiden yhdistelmiä

Emerging interior design trends feature roughness, imperfection and cosiness 30.8.2022 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Habitare's Signals exhibition explores trends in home and interior design, linking them to social phenomena. "Right now, people are looking for insightful design, imperfection, rich surfaces and folklore style", says the developer of the original idea for the Signals concept, Susanna Björklund. The Signals exhibition will be on display at Habitare, which is to be held from 7 to 11 September 2022 at Messukeskus in Helsinki.