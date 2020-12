Hallituksen päätökset 14.12: HYKS-sairaanhoitoalueen johtajaksi dosentti Matti Holi

Significant EU funding for international AICCELERATE consortium proposing a scalable AI tool for smart hospital 14.12.2020 10:39:49 EET | Press release

Helsinki University Hospital (HUS) is leading a European Union project that aims to develop an adaptable AI-based toolset for a variety of clinical use cases. The project will start in early 2021 and its pilot cases will focus on patient-centric digital care pathways and on optimizing patient flow management.