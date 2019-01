Haluatko maailman huipulle? Maailman johtava konsulttitalo McKinsey tarjoaa huikean nousukiidon MPIDEA-kilpailun voittajalle

‘The Engineers of the Future are T-shaped’ - What Does the World’s Leading Industrial Automation Supplier Want from its Future Engineers? Finland’s Greatest Industry Event MPD is the Manufacturing Crystal Ball 15.1.2019 11:43 | Tiedote

‘Digitalization is impacting everything, including the lives of us engineers. Like the great industrial breakthrough of Ford’s T-model automobile assembly line, success in the future is guaranteed by T-shaped engineers’, predicts the Group CEO of Fastems Corporation, one of the world’s leading industrial automation suppliers. A glimpse into the industrial future is offered at Tampere’s Tähtiareena where Finland’s most important industrial event MPD opens the doors to the future of work.