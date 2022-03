HAMin suurnäyttely esittelee tanssia ja liikettä kuvataiteessa 1880-luvulta nykypäivään

Great HAM exhibition to display dance and movement in visual arts from the 1880s to the present day 17.3.2022 09:46:29 EET | Press release

Can dance be captured in a work of visual art? How does one suspend a moving body or moment in a painting? The Dance! Movement in the Visual Arts 1880–2020 exhibition is looking for answers to these questions by exploring more than 140 works by 50 artists.