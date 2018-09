Hanna-Mari Peltomäki appointed project manager of Helsinki Biennale

Hanna-Mari Peltomäki, MA, has been appointed project manager for the Helsinki Biennale at Helsinki Art Museum HAM. Her previous position was at Dance House Helsinki, where she held the post of managing director in charge of a project, launched in 2011, to secure the decision for the founding and construction of Dance House Helsinki. Peltomäki will take up her duties as project manager for Helsinki Biennale on 1 October 2018.

Helsinki Biennale is an international festival of contemporary art. The venue of the main event of the 2020 festival is Vallisaari island just outside Helsinki. The biennale enhances the idea of the sea and the islands as a public, collectively owned space. Maija Tanninen-Mattila welcomes Hanna-Mari Peltomäki to the biennale team at HAM: “Helsinki Biennale is part of the maritime strategy of the City of Helsinki and as such it strengthens the city as a diverse and international city of culture. Hanna-Mari Peltomäki will bring to our team extensive experience and skill in the development and production of demanding cultural projects and events.”

Hanna-Mari Peltomäki describes her new position: “The biennale is an opportunity to create something new and unique. It is a great platform for developing and showcasing cooperation between the city’s departments and to highlight Finnish art and skill. The event is hugely important for all participants, and the objectives set for the festival are extremely interesting. Developing a new thing is always highly motivating. It's great to be part of the top team at HAM.”



Curated by HAM, the Helsinki Biennale invites artists to create temporary artworks. The involvement of several different actors with parallel programmes will extend the festival all across the city. The project manager will be in charge of the production of the festival in the maritime environment at Vallisaari island, and she also directs the close cooperation with partners and event producers.

Hanna-Mari Peltomäki has worked in administrative and production positions in the field of art and culture, both in art organisations and in the municipal sector. She has been in the employment of Dance House Helsinki since 2011.