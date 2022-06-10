Heat pump plants increase much-needed energy self-sufficiency and bring cost benefits
Energy and cost efficiency, sustainability and energy self-sufficiency are drivers for better solutions in energy production.
– In the current global situation energy self-sufficiency has become the number one priority. Energy production needs to be based on other sources than gas or oil. In addition energy efficiency needs to be improved so that energy consumption is minimized. Energy should be produced without CO2 emissions, Petri Vuori, the CEO of Calefa Oy lists the guidelines of fight the energy crisis.
Heat pump technology has developed in giant steps during the last years. It will have a major role in the energy transformation.
Environment offers multiple energy sources
– AmbiHeat heat pump power plants, designed and manufactured in Finland, produce efficient heat from industrial waste heat, outdoor air, waterbodies, geothermal and solar energy, in other words from ambient sources available.
The zero-emission heat can be utilized as district heating and for industrial needs. The same heat pump plant can also produce district cooling or cooling for industrial processes.
– Unfortunately there is still too little discussion on the possibilities to cover a major part of energy need by advanced heat pump technology. Property heating could be dealt with entirely, and many industrial processes could be handled as well, without the need for fossil fuels, says Petri Vuori.
The core of the AmbiHeat heat pump plants are specially designed HotLevel heat pumps, which are capable of reaching even 130 ˚C with good efficiency.
Petri Vuori
040 553 4427
petri.vuori@calefa.fi
Muovite 1
15860 Hollola
http://www.calefa.fi/fi/
Calefa delivers total energy systems based on world-leading heat pump technology. Our customers are industrial and energy companies plus large properties. The heat pump systems utilize industrial waste heat and ambient energy.
We implement total solutions as turnkey deliveries and ensure the functionality of the whole system throughout its entire lifetime. With our systems, our customers get significant savings and cut their CO2 emissions by utilizing waste heat and clean, ambient energy.
