Helmet-lukuhaaste monipuolistaa lukemista  

A peaceful Christmas at the library 16.12.2021 08:00:00 EET | Press release

In Helsinki, you can visit the library even at Christmas. This year, five libraries will be open in Helsinki during the Christmas holidays. At Kallio Library and Rikhardinkatu Library, staff will be present on Christmas Eve. Laajasalo Library, Lauttasaari Library and Viikki Library will be open for self-service during the holidays.